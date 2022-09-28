Nutritionist makes recommendations of a healthy diet for a happy heart

Over the years, our eating habits have changed tremendously. With the increase in junk and unhealthy eating habits, we have become highly prone to diseases, especially heart diseases! We know changing your eating habits can be quite difficult but according to Dr. Archana Batra, incorporating these few habits and trying out specific foods can actually give you a happy heart and your body will thank you later.

Incorporate plenty of fruits and veggies in your diet Fruits and vegetables are good sources of vitamins especially vitamins A, C, and E. These are antioxidants that help fight inflammation. Fruit and vegetables are also good sources of fibre, which is the most important nutrient for cholesterol prevention and reduction. Hence fruits and vegetables help eliminate the risk of heart diseases.

Prefer whole grains Instead of white bread, refined flour, biscuits, canned food, etc prefer brown rice, brown bread, barley, quinoa, oatmeal, etc. as they help keep the blood sugar levels stable They are also rich in fiber and other nutrients esp vitamin B and are a good option for your heart healthy diet.

Cut Trans fats Be aware of unhealthy Trans fats as they may lead to high blood pressure and increase your chance of heart attacks. For this, avoid reusing the oils. Prefer extra virgin olive oil, mustard oil, rice bran oil, etc as these have a high percentage of monounsaturated fatty acids that are beneficial for the heart. Use avocado dressing or hung curd dressing over creams and mayonnaise. Use butter sparingly. Always check the food labels for Trans fats content. Switch to low-fat dairy products Prefer low-fat dairy products, low-fat milk, and yoghurt, over full-fat foods as dairy is a source of saturated fats. Prefer plant proteins like soy and lentils over animal proteins like red meat, it can go a long way to protect your heart. Plant protein sources have minimal fat and more fibre and antioxidants. This helps in reducing cholesterol levels and hence helps in preventing heart ailments.