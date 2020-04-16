Nutritionist Neha Ranglani shares simple and effective ways to improve gut health

Did you know our immunity is 70% from the digestive system? Read on to know how you can improve your gut health.

Integrated Nutritionist Neha Ranglani, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, talked in detail about gut health, busted several myths about it and also shared some tips on how we can improve it. Neha said that what we eat determines how our gut is. So, if you are facing constipation, acidity, piles, leaky gut, intolerances, and other digestion issues then the same is a sign of poor gut and that's because you ate wrong foods. People do not know that many health issues such as hair fall, skin issues and diabetes among others actually begin from the gut.

When asked how popping pills to solve the gut issue is good or bad, to which Neha said, "We have been trained to think of a problem as part and not as a whole. When we have a symptom like constipation, taking a laxative becomes quick fix and go to and when you have acidity, popping up an antacid, is what many mindlessly do. But we don't realize that there is a root cause. So, if you don't deal with the cause of constipation and pop pill to band-aid the symptom your gut lining will get damaged."

She added how after a period, no laxative and antacid works as the disease becomes chronic and you have not dealt with the real cause. And after knowing the cause and finding a solution, your body will heal automatically. So, yes popping pills is not the solution.

Eating the right food is the first step to take care of the digestive system

Neha cleared a major myth about the digestive system. She said, "We think the digestive system just digests our food. actually, it does a lot more. Our immunity is 70% of the digestive system. So, if you are not taking care of the digestive system means you are low on immunity."

She further explained how our gut is the house of billions of bacteria and they feed on the food that we eat. So, wrong foods' intake leads to bad bacteria and good bacteria dies. So, digestion and absorption of foods, balancing hormones, and moods among others are done by good bacteria of the gut. So, nurture it with the right foods.

How to maintain good gut health?

Be mindful while eating and have natural fruits and veggies, salads, greens, sprouts, herbs such as ginger, lemon, mint, saunf, jeera, ajwain, elaichi. Probiotics supplement will help as well. One should avoid packaged and fried foods, foods that have a lot of preservatives and chemicals, processed and refined foods.

