Nutritionist recommends desi summer foods to help you beat the heat wave

It's that time of the year when the sweltering heat has many running for cover. While some head to their nearest beach vacation or spend it by hitting fancy rooftop bars, other prefer to stay in air-conditioned rooms and beat the heat by chilling out with five mouth-watering Indian delicacies.

Indian summers are notoriously hot, and that is why we need to eat food that is light and refreshing. It is important to keep your body hydrated at all times and the only way to do this is by eating the right kind of food.

Dr. Rohini Patil, a Nutritionist is here to offer you 5 Indian summer foods that can help you beat the heat:

1. Cucumber - Cucumbers are rich in water content, which means they will help you stay hydrated. They also contain potassium, vitamin C, fiber and electrolytes that make them an ideal summer food. You can add cucumbers to salads or even make a drink with them. Cucumbers can be eaten raw or cooked as long as they are not overcooked because that will destroy their nutrients.

2. Watermelon- Watermelon is one of India's favourite summer fruits. It contains water and nutrients like vitamin A, B6 and C. It also has antioxidants that protect against diseases like cancer and heart disease. Watermelons are best eaten when they're chilled as it enhances their flavour and makes them more refreshing too!

3. Curd - Curd is another great summer food because it helps ease digestion during hot weather conditions where one might suffer from indigestion due to excess heat in the body. Yogurt also improves immunity by increasing bone density thereby strengthening our bones from inside out. Curd is a great way to beat the heat as it has cooling properties. It also helps you stay hydrated. You can have curd with fruits like pomegranate or mangoes which have high water content.

4. Lemon water - Lemon water is the best way to beat the heat. It helps in maintaining the body temperature and also acts as a natural detoxifier. It helps in flushing out toxins from the body. Lemon juice helps to maintain the pH balance of your body, thus preventing it from getting harmed by heat. Lemon water also helps alkalize your body, which is essential for overall health. You can drink lemon water in many ways like mixing it with sugar or honey or sprinkling some salt on it. But I personally prefer drinking it without any additives, as it is easy to digest and gives you the real taste of lemon.

5. Coconut water - Coconut water contains electrolytes such as potassium, sodium and magnesium, which are lost due to sweating during summers. It replenishes the lost electrolytes in our body which help us recover faster after physical activity or workouts during hot days. It also helps to restore energy levels as well as hydration levels in our bodies during summers. Coconut water is rich in fibre, which helps in digestion and prevents constipation. It also contains antioxidants that help fight free radicals and thus reduce the risk of cancer and other diseases. In summers coconut water can be consumed as it is or with added flavours of your choice like lime, orange or mango juice etc.

