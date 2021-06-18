Nutritionist Ryan Fernando on the importance of plant-based diet to improve metabolism & boost immunity

COVID 19 pandemic has made it more crucial to have an improved metabolism and immunity system to fight off the virus. So, celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando talks about how plant based diet can help us with it.

Many individuals have wondered if there are precautions, they may take to be healthy as the coronavirus (COVID-19) has damaged communities throughout the world. COVID-19 and other viruses, bacteria, and infections can be prevented by taking precautions including wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, hand washing, avoiding ill people and maintaining excellent hygiene.

Millions of Indians, are suffering from chronic lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, high blood sugar, high cholesterol, obesity, and depression. As a result, the question is whether the food they eat fits their daily nutrition requirements.

However, there is evidence that diet and other lifestyle factors have an impact on immunological strength and susceptibility to infectious diseases. It is unknown if these measures alter susceptibility to COVID-19 or its clinical course. There are, nevertheless, compelling reasons to apply what we do know about diets and immunological systems. Here are few facts. So, celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando talks about how how eating a plant-based diet can improve metabolism & boost immunity.

Importance of Plant Based Diet

Many people are drawn to plant-based diets because of the health benefits they provide. Obesity, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension are all reduced when people eat a vegetarian or vegan diet, according to studies. Plant-based diets are high in a variety of key elements, including vitamins, minerals, fibre, and phytochemicals, according to research. Vegetarian diets are higher in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as thiamin, riboflavin, folate, calcium, and magnesium, than non-vegetarian diets, according to data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

Another major reason for adopting a plant-based diet is the reduced environmental effect. Vegetarian eating habits result in a less carbon footprint.

Though a vegetarian or vegan diet may have health benefits, it's critical to meet nutrition requirements, particularly for protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, calcium, vitamin D, iron, zinc, and iodine.

Prebiotic fibers are beneficial to the immune system, weight management, mineral absorption, systemic inflammation, autoimmune disorders, and cognition via the gut-brain axis, according to research, as well as new information on the gut-muscle axis.

Dietary fiber terminology and classifications have evolved through time. Dietary fiber is made up of portions of plants that the body can't digest or absorb, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. On its trip to the colon, it passes essentially intact through the stomach and small intestine, where it may or may not be broken down by the microorganisms that live there.

The immune system might also benefit from maintaining a healthy weight. Obesity has been related to a higher risk of catching influenza and other diseases including pneumonia. Plant-based diets help you lose weight because they're high in fiber, which keeps you full without adding extra calories. Fiber can also help you lose weight, which has been linked to better immunity. Inflammatory indicators have also been proven to be reduced by a plant-based diet.

Vitamins, Minerals, and Antioxidants

Fruits and vegetables have elements that can improve immune function, such as beta-carotene, vitamin C, and vitamin E, according to research. Antioxidants are abundant in many vegetables, fruits, and other plant-based diets, which help to minimise oxidative stress.

Beta-Carotene: Beta-carotene is a potent antioxidant that increases disease-fighting cells in the body, which helps to reduce inflammation and promote immunological function. Sweet potatoes, carrots, and green leafy vegetables are all good sources.

Vitamins C and E are antioxidants that aid in the destruction of free radicals while also supporting the body's natural immunological response. Red peppers, oranges, strawberries, broccoli, mangoes, lemons, and other fruits and vegetables are high in vitamin C. Nuts, seeds, spinach, and broccoli are all good sources of vitamin E.

Vitamin D supplementation has been shown to lessen the incidence of viral infections, including respiratory tract infections, by lowering the body's synthesis of pro-inflammatory chemicals. Vitamin D deficiency has been associated with various chronic diseases such as tuberculosis, hepatitis, and heart disease. Vitamin D can be found in fortified cereals, plant-based milk, and supplements.

Zinc is a mineral that can aid in the growth of white blood cells, which fight against invaders. Nuts, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, beans, and lentils are all good sources of it.

