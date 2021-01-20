Oat milk vs Almond milk: Which is healthier?

Healthier alternatives to cow’s milk include plant-based milks like Oat milk and nut milks like Almond milk. Here is a detailed comparison between the two and which is better for you.

Back in the day, there used to be only cow milk and all of us would be satisfied with ourselves after having that mandatory one glass of milk everyday! But now there are countless options available. Be it kinds of nut milk like almond milk or plant-based ones like oat milk.

Almond milk is said to be best for those who are trying to watch their weight and want less-calories milk. Whereas Oat milk in comparison is thicker in consistency and is higher in carbs. Both are rich in nutrients like calcium, Vitamins D and A. Here are some more interesting facts about both kinds of milk and which is healthier.

Oat Milk

Oat milk is made by soaking and then blending oats along with water and straining out the pulp, resulting in a smooth drink that is thick and very similar in taste and consistency to cow’s milk.

Benefits

Oat milk is thicker and creamier as compared to Almond milk. It is similar in flavour to dairy milk and is thus, perfect for lattes and for baking. It is better in taste as Almond milk can be quite watery in comparison.

Oat milk contains fibre, which aids in digestion and prevents constipation.

It is a great alternative for people who are lactose intolerant or who have a nut allergy as it is nut-free and dairy-free.

Almond Milk

This kind of milk is made by grinding the almonds and soaking them in water before straining them. Commercially, sugar or thickeners are added to this milk.

Benefits

Almond milk is richer in Vitamin E, protein and calcium as compared to Oat milk. It is loaded with nutrients like Vitamins A, B2, D and B12.

Almond milk is also rich in healthy fats and low in calories. It is great for those who are trying to manage their weight and are limiting your daily calorie intake.

Conclusion

When it comes to choosing a healthier option between the two, both Almond and Oat milk are said to be at the same level in terms of nutritional value. Those who are in the process of losing weight should opt for Almond milk as it is low in calories and make sure to choose the unsweetened version of it, while those who have a nut-allergy and want milk that is similar to cow’s milk in flavour and consistency, should go for Oat milk.

