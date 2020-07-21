  1. Home
From Oil Pulling to Elderflower Tea: Here’s what Anushka Sharma follows to keep her overall health in check

Anushka Sharma has been vocal on social media about all things natural. Check out how she keeps her health in check with these easy-peasy home remedies.
2027 reads Mumbai
Anushka Sharma,Health & Fitness,immunity,Flawless SkinFrom Oil Pulling to Elderflower Tea: Here’s what Anushka Sharma follows to keep her overall health in check
Talented actress turned producer, Anushka Sharma has an enviable body, gorgeous hair and flawless skin. The actor won the hearts of many with her looks and acting talent. Today, she is one of the most talented and well-known actresses of B-town. The "Pari" actress has been pretty active on social media lately and shared with the world some health tips that she follows. 

It is evident from her social media handles that the beautiful actress believes in the goodness of all things natural and never shies away from trying different natural home remedies to keep her health in check. From her recent oil-pulling post on Instagram to her elderflower tea post, she has shared some remedies that can help you stay fit, have glowing skin and maintain overall health.

Here’s what Anushka Sharma swears by to keep her overall health in check. 

Oil-pulling for oral health 

The 32-year old actress took to Instagram recently to share an Ayurvedic practice known as oil-pulling that she practices for dental health and detoxification of the body. 

According to Healthline, oil pulling is an ancient practice that helps remove bacteria and promote oral hygiene. All you need to do for this is take a tablespoon of oil such as coconut, olive oil. Swish it around the mouth. Spit it out after 5 minutes in a trash can. Rinse your mouth with water before eating or drinking anything. 

Turmeric and black pepper tea for immunity 

In a live chat with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, the actress shared some tips to boost immunity with her fans. She said that having turmeric and black pepper tea is something they are doing to boost their immunity during the pandemic. Some other tips she shared include: 

- drinking a lot of water 

- eating foods risk in alkaline that is easy on the stomach

- regular exercise  

Elderflower tea for glowing skin 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Elder flower my new fav drink ! Try it !!

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

The “PK” actress has a fabulous body and glowing skin. Her secret may be this elderflower tea that she enjoys so much. Elderflowers can alleviate the signs of swollen sinuses, colds, influenza, diabetes, constipation, and others. You must want to try it if you want flawless skin like hers. 

Credits :instagram, ht

