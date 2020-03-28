Oil Pulling Health Benefits: HERE's how coconut oil pulling can improve your digestion system

Oil pulling is an age-old technique to take care of your oral hygiene. And coconut oil pulling is very effective for improving the digestion process along with curing oral health problems. Read on to know more.

Oil pulling, also known as gundusha or kavala, is an ancient Ayurvedic dental technique to aid in effectively curing different oral problems. This Ayurvedic technique has been practiced since ages in India and the coconut oil pulling technique has been popular all over the world. Washing your mouth with coconut oil cleanses the mouth, improves gum health, and whitens the teeth.



Oil pulling is an effective technique of removing all toxins from the mouth that cause gingivitis, plaque, and microorganisms. These contribute towards bad breath in the mouth. So, coconut oil pulling can cure all of these problems to promote healthy dental hygiene. But apart from this, coconut oil pulling is also helpful to improve our digestion system. So, check out the health benefits of coconut oil pulling.

These are the health benefits of coconut oil pulling that cure oral problems along with digestion issues.

How does it help in digestion?

When food touches our mouth, then the tongue detects nutrients in it and sends signals to the digestive system. But, if the mouth is not clear then it becomes unable to detect the nutrients and send signals to the stomach. As a result, the stomach won't be able to break the food properly and absorb the nutrients in it. When food touches our mouth, then the tongue detects nutrients in it and sends signals to the digestive system. But, if the mouth is not clear then it becomes unable to detect the nutrients and send signals to the stomach. As a result, the stomach won't be able to break the food properly and absorb the nutrients in it. Coconut oil for the pulling

According to Ayurveda, coconut oil is highly effective for our health. Our mouth is the home for both good and bad bacteria. Coconut oil pulling will kill only the bad bacteria but the general mouth wash will even destroy the good bacteria. For oil pulling, only buy organic, extra-virgin or unrefined coconut oil. How to do coconut oil pulling

1- Take 1 tbsp of coconut oil in your mouth and swish it around the mouth for 1 minute.

2- Spit out the oil . You can start with one minute then eventually increase the timing. Do not swallow the oil and do it in the morning on an empty stomach.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More