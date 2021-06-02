Oil Pulling: Miracle or Myth? Here is everything you need to know about it

Celebrity dietician, Shweta Shah busts some myths on the practice of oil pulling and explains various health benefits of this ancient practice. Find out more.

Oil Pulling is an ancient practice suggested by Ayurveda and is mentioned in the ancient Indian medicinal books Charaka Samhita & Sushruta Samhita, dated back from the period between 4th century BC & 2nd century AD. It is not a new method but the trend is new. It is also known as Kavala Graha and Gandusha.

What is Oil Pulling?

Oil Pulling is an ancient Ayurveda practise that helps to improve oral hygiene and also helps in detoxification. The word pulling refers to toxins being pulled from the mouth. It is very similar to a mouthwash but instead of using chemical mouthwash, we are using natural oil which is safer. Oil Pulling involves swishing the oil in the mouth by doing it for 10-15 minutes. This oil can help remove or pull toxins from teeth and gums. Once this process is done then you need to spit out so that the toxins and germs from the mouth are eliminated.

Why is it so effective?

Oil Pulling can activate enzymes in the saliva that absorbs toxins and these toxins are removed through the tongue. It is believed that oil pulling generates antioxidants that can damage the cell wall of bacteria and other pathogens which kills them. It is very important that the oil must be spat out and not swallowed so that the toxins are eliminated from the body.

Oil Pulling benefits:

The primary benefits of oil pulling are improved oral hygiene.

Helps with teeth whitening.

Detoxification: Oil pulling is a simple and effective way of doing this.

It kills harmful bacteria in your mouth.

It may help to prevent cavities.

Reduces headache.

How to do it?

Oil pulling is easy and involves few simple steps:

1. Take 1 tbsp of oil such as coconut, sesame or olive oil.

2. Swish it around in your mouth for 10-15 minutes. Do not swallow it.

3. Spat out into a trash can once you are done. Avoid spitting into the sink or toilet as this may lead to clogging.

4. Rinse your mouth well.

About the author: Celebrity dietician, Shweta Shah.

