Okra Health Benefits: THESE are why okra is a must have to stay healthy

Love eating veggies? Then add okra also to your diet plan as its rich with vitamins and antioxidants to combat health problems.

Okra or ladies’ fingers or ochro, belongs to the mallow family. It is popular for its edible green seed pods. This vegetable is rich in nutrients and antioxidant properties, which improves many bodily functions and lowers the risks of many diseases. Okra is also known to control blood sugar levels and lowers the risk of heart diseases. This healthy vegetable needs to be added to your diet plan right now to lead a healthy life and reduce the risk of any chronic diseases. Cooking okra is easy with some quick recipes, like using it in a pickle, roasting, cooking it with tomato, and grilling it, etc. Check out the health benefits of okra.

Rich in nutrients

Okra is high in vitamins C and K1, which contribute to our overall immune system. The vitamin K1 in it is a fat-soluble vitamin, which prevents blood clotting. Okra is also low in calories and carbs and has protein and fibre. Ladies finger helps in controlling weight, blood sugar, bone structure, and strengthening the muscle.

Comes with antioxidants

Okra is packed with antioxidants that keep the body away from damage caused by harmful molecules known as free radicals. The prime antioxidants of the vegetable are polyphenol, flavonoids, vitamins A and C.

Lowers the risk of heart disease

High cholesterol levels increase the risk of heart diseases. Okra contains a thick gel-like substance called mucilage, which gets rid of cholesterol during digestion through stools.

Controls blood sugar level

High blood sugar levels may lead to prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. And research suggests that okra can lower the blood sugar levels. It can decrease the sugar absorption in the digestive tract, as a result enabling the blood sugar levels to stay in control.

Good for pregnant women

Folate or vitamin B9 is an important nutrient for pregnant women. This is present in Okra. It helps to lower the risk of a neural tube defect, which affects the development of the brain and spine of the developing foetus.

