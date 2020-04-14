Olive Oil for Heart Health: Here’s how Olive Oil can reduce the risk of chronic heart diseases

Olive oil is healthy for us. And a recent research has also focused on its benefits for heart health and the result was surprising. Read on to know.

We all are aware of the health benefits of Olive Oil. But a recent research has added another benefit of it. According to doctors, having half teaspoon of olive oil every day can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. This research was mainly focused upon the heart health benefits of olive oil. It showed that olive oil can lower the risk of heart attack by 20 percent, reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 15 percent and the risk of coronary heart disease by 21 percent.

Why olive oil is beneficial for heart health?

All types of olive oil, regular or extra virgin, have a potential source of monosaturated fatty acids which can improve the heart health. The researchers even recommended replacing butter or mayonnaise with olive oil for cooking, dressing and baking. They further said that the main purpose is to reduce the consumption of saturated and animal fat and increase the intake of unsaturated plant oils to improve cardiovascular health.

Olive oil is highly rich in Omega-3 fatty acids which can effectively reduce inflammation and improve cholesterol. Extra virgin olive oil is healthier for us because it has a higher amount of polyphenols which are good for lipid profiles and to reduce inflammation.

Alternative options

The study said if people will try to find a more affordable option than olive oil then other plant oils can also be beneficial for their heart's health.

The result

The researchers said that it’s good to have plant-based oils instead of animal fats to improve our heart health. So, olive oil or any other vegetable oils are good for our health. But if we want to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease then we should change our over-all lifestyle. Regular activities, strict diet, regular check-up are some of the parts of a healthy lifestyle.

