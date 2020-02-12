Olive Oil vs Extra Virgin Olive Oil: What is the difference between the two?

Olive oil is healthy and has two variants- refined olive oil and extra virgin olive oil. Read below to find out how these two oils are different from each other in terms of flavour, price, quality and more.

Olive oil has become quite popular with time. All the health freaks are making a switch to olive oil for better health. Be it in salads or regular cooking, people have now started replacing normal cooking oils with olive oil. When it comes to olive oil, this nutritious oil also has variants, one is refined olive oil, while the other extra virgin olive oil. Till now all of us used to think that extra-virgin olive oil is of better quality than regular refined olive oil, and hence it's more expensive. But the truth is that both these oils have some differences and hence are distinct from each other.

If you have made a switch to olive oil recently, here are some differences that you must know between the two.

Here's how olive oil and extra virgin olive are different from each other.

The key difference is the melting point:

Extra-virgin olive oil is expensive and has a lower smoke point than olive oil, it will burn faster if you're cooking at high temperatures. Since regular olive oil is cheaper and has a higher smoke point, it makes for better multipurpose cooking oil.

Quality:

Olive oil is refined oil, and is for regular cooking. Whereas extra virgin olive oil is an unrefined oil and it will expire within two years, even if stored properly. It is usually used for salads, hummus, pasta and other things.

Nutritional value:

Extra virgin olive oil is the highest quality of olive oil because of the lesser amount of free oleic acid it contains, which makes it a bit lighter in comparison to olive oil. It contains a higher quantity of antioxidants like polyphenols. Hence is preferred because of its anti-inflammatory properties and natural olive flavour.

Flavour taste:

Extra virgin oil olive has a stronger flavour and aroma than regular olive oil. Regular olive oil has about 3-4 percent of oleic acid, while extra virgin olive oil has less than 1 per cent.

Which one should be your pick:

If you are planning to use olive oil regularly, then refined olive oil should be your pick. If you want to use it for salads occasionally, then pick extra virgin olive oil.

