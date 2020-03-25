OMAD Diet: THESE are the rules to follow in the One Meal A Day diet plan

OMAD Diet means one meal a day. It aims at restricting your calorie intake thus helping in weight loss.

OMAD Diet or one meal a day diet plan means having just one meal per day instead of three meals. This diet plan restricts your calorie consumption thus helping you in weight loss and digestion process. However, you have to eat lots of nutritious foods in this diet plan. Mostly, people in this diet take the meal at dinner, but you can do that according to your preferences. As per your body needs, you may be allowed to drink green tea or black tea with solid foods like egg and apple during the day but this depends on the dieter's body.



OMAD diet aims at calorie restriction and nutritious and low-calorie food consumption one time of the day or night. When you fast for long 23 hours our body starts using fats to produce energy. Utilizing the existing carbs and fruit sugar helps in fat mobilization. OMAD diet also alleviates constipation improving digestion and absorption. But in the one hour window which allows you to have nutritious food one time of the day can hurt your diet plan if you don't keep a track on what you are eating.



Here is the dos and don'ts list of the OMAD diet. Read on to know more.



Foods to eat in OMAD Diet

Vegetables- Carrot, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, beetroot, turnip, scallions, lettuce, bell peppers, sweet potato, spinach and kale.

Fruits- Grapes, watermelon, mango, pineapple etc.

Protein- Chicken breast, lean cuts of pork, fish, mushroom, beans, legumes, tofu, eggs.

Dairy- Full-fat milk, full-fat yoghurt, cheddar cheese, feta cheese, buttermilk, homemade ricotta cheese, cottage cheese etc.

Whole grains- Brown rice, broken wheat, millet, quinoa, barley etc.



Fats and oils- Olive oil, sunflower oil, peanut butter, edible coconut oil, almond butter.



Nuts and seeds- Almond, walnut, pistachios, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds etc.



Herbs and spices- Mint, fennel, oregano, garlic, onion, coriander, cumin, turmeric, pepper, black pepper, chilli flakes, cardamom, clove.

Beverages- Water, coconut water, freshly pressed fruit juices, homemade lemonade.

Foods to avoid in OMAD Diet

Dairy- Low-fat milk, low-fat yoghurt, flavoured yoghurt, cream cheese.

Whole grains- White rice.

Fats and oils- Hemp seed oil, Dalda vegetable oil, butter, margarine, mayonnaise.

Nuts and seeds- Cashew nuts.

Processed foods- Salami, sausages, fries, bottled jam, jelly.

Beverages- Packaged fruits juices, soda, diet soda, energy drinks.

Benefits of OMAD Diet

1- Aids in weight loss.

2- Improves heart health.

3- Helpful for people with type 2 diabetes.



4- Prevents weight regain.



6- It makes you energetic.

