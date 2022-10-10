On World Mental Health Day 2022, explore the ingenuity of using color therapy for mental wellbeing
Chromotherapy is a category of therapy that utilizes the amalgamation of different colors and light to treat mental and physical health conditions. In this therapy, individuals are exposed to certain colors to heal from their health issues and enjoy a stress-free life. Apart from influencing an individual's mood and brain, chromotherapy or color therapy also works on the idea of balancing one's energy centers, known as chakras. It is one of the most well-known alternative remedies to stimulate performance and support positive changes for the improvement of mental health.
As light is made up of wavelengths and each wavelength has its own particular color, color therapy or chromotherapy mainly involves the process of exposure to colored lights, other than that, a colored diet, donning certain colored clothes, and massaging from color-saturated oils are also part of advanced processes.
History of Chromotherapy
For ages, Chromotherapy has been used for its therapeutic benefits in India, Egypt, and China. In India, color therapy was used (and is still used) to balance the chakras or energy centers of the body with each chakra representing a separate color for itself. On the other hand, the ancient Egyptians used solarium rooms with colored glasses for gaining therapeutic advantages.
How is Chromotherapy beneficial for your mental well-being?
Chromotherapy or exposure to particular colors evokes desired responses or electrical impulses in an individual's brain. These impulses give rise to biochemical processes in our body which allow the release of mood-elevating and happy hormones requisite for healthy and productive mental and physical health.
These are some of the many ways in which color therapy facilitates your mental well-being -
- Combats stress and anxiety
Exposure to blue colors with the help of Chromotherapy assists in stress management and anxiety. The color blue is a highly peaceful color that calms your restless thoughts, makes you relaxed, and boosts your attention span.
2. Encourages restful sleep
Colors like light purple, indigo, blue, green, pink, and white are proven to encourage good sleep. Your therapist specialized in chromotherapy helps you with the best optimal amount of any of the mentioned colors to fight insomnia and regulate sleeping patterns.
3. Your shield against seasonal affective disorder
The lack of sunlight is one of the major reasons behind the seasonal affective disorder. Also, it's difficult for working professionals to get a good dose of sunlight while working from cubicles and closed spaces which make them fussy, irritable, unproductive, and discontent in both their professional and personal lives. In such cases, color therapy has been proven to deliver tremendous relief.
4. Promotes attention span and keeps you centered
Just like spending time in nature can help you relax and calm down, exposure to the color green using chromotherapy can offer an elevated sense of calmness, rest, and serenity. It helps you find your way out of burnout, be more attentive at work, and deal with your challenging emotions.
5. A range of other mental health benefits such as -
It can be used alternatively with medical treatments for better and fast recovery from the following mental health issues such as -
- Depression
- ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder)
- Dementia
- Frustration
- Dyslexia
- Aggression
Taking care of your mental well-being requires you to tick a number of boxes, including physical movement, proper sleep, a healthy diet, socializing, cultivating positive thoughts, and so on. Combining chromotherapy with these presents you with an all-around approach to keep your brain healthy and live a joyful life free of worries!
