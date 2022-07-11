20 Benefits of onion oil for hair growth

Effective benefits of using onion oil for hair

In recent times, onion has become a rage, and for good reasons. This commonly used kitchen ingredient not only adds flavor to your food but also comes packed with properties that can keep your hair problems at bay. Be it hair fall issues, slow hair growth split ends, or premature greying, this time-tested Ayurvedic ingredient provides many benefits for your hair. Some of you may find it difficult to use or apply onion directly to your hair. Therefore, one of the most effective ways of using onions for your hair care is to get hold of a nourishing onion hair oil for head massages.

Hair Fall is a major issue, almost all the ladies are sick and tired of counting the amount of hair they lose every day. Hairfall doesn’t come alone, it is accompanied by other scalp issues which include dandruff, baldness, hair thinning, and greying. Of course, pollution is the main culprit, we do get exposed to pollution every single day, no matter how much we try to protect our hair by wrapping it around a scarf or using a heat protectant. It still gets damaged and loses its natural shine slowly day by day.

Also, the water is a big issue, hard and polluted water takes a toll on your hair, it not only makes the strands weak and lifeless but also drains out the natural oil from the hair, making it prone to breakage. We cannot do anything about the pollution, but we can surely take extra care of our hair by using all-natural and homemade solutions to prevent hair fall and hair damage. Keep scrolling to find out more about the magical hair oil to solve all your hair issues. Onion oil is a proven remedy to boost hair regrowth and prevent hair fall. This is a widely used Ayurvedic solution to ensure healthy and thick hair. All you need is a continuous dedication to applying this hair oil regularly. Also, don’t forget to eat a clean nutrient-packed diet along with using this magical hair oil.

Onion oil for hair benefits

Give your hair an extra dose of nourishment by using Onion Oil for dull hair Onion’s natural nourishing properties will chase away dry, frizzy hair.

You may use Onion Oil for hair growth by regularly massaging it on the scalp and hair. It increases blood circulation and provides adequate conditioning to the hair.

Onions are a rich source of sulfur, which happens to be a component of hair protein Keratin that is responsible for growing strong hair. Thus, you may use Onion Oil for hair fall and hair breakage.

Onion has potent antibacterial properties that fight against scalp infections, helping in reducing lice infestation, dandruff, and itchiness.

The goodness of essential vitamins , minerals, and potent antioxidants in Onion Oil assist in preventing premature greying of hair. Regular usage also helps in retaining the natural oil of the scalp and improves the hair texture.

Onion oil is loaded with antioxidants which work with certain enzymes to prevent hair fall. Plus, it helps optimize the hair growth cycle and mild cases of alopecia.

Enriched with sulfur, this magical potent prevents the formation of split ends and thereby reduces hair breakage. The sulfur also works at nourishing follicles and encouraging healthy hair regrowth.

The nutrients present in onion oil help prevent the oxidation of hair whilst also maintaining the pH balance of hair. The last bit helps avoid premature greying.

It does an incredible job at nourishing your scalp and improving blood circulation which ensures thicker hair growth with onion oil.

It’s an ideal remedy for anyone suffering from infections or dandruff as regular use of this anti-bacterial oil improves scalp hygiene.

Onion oil can work be an agent before shampooing. It controls frizz and prevents dryness.

You can mix onion oil with any other carrier oil, such as almond oil or coconut oil for combined benefits.

Onion oil for hair growth does plenty of work which particularly works for boosting the functioning of certain enzymes that work together in preventing hair fall.

It is a magical oil for promoting regular onion oil regularly that will effectively prevent and treat baldness.

Onion oil is rich in sulfur preventing breakage, split ends, and thinning of hair. Other nutrients present in onions prevent the oxidation of hair. It also maintains the regular pH of the hair, preventing premature greying.

Onion juice-nourished that your hair is well-nourished, and due to the presence of sulfur the quality of hair follicles is also improved.

It nourishes your scalp and improves blood circulation, thus ensuring thicker and stronger hair growth.

Regular use of onion oil in your crown area will effectively promote hair regrowth in that area and also will prevent any bacterial infections or dandruff.

Onion oil is also useful if you want to increase the length of your hair, it is a cost-saving solution that will make your hair stronger and healthier, and also will promote quick hair growth.

Onion oil can be mixed with any other carrier oil to increase its benefits, you can mix the onion with olive or coconut oil to enjoy better benefits. ion oil will also ensure that you have shiny and healthy hair.

How to use Onion Oil?

For positive results, apply the onion oil gently into the hair roots with your fingertips at night before sleep and allow it to penetrate well. If you do not like the natural, pungent smell of the onion, you may mix it with other natural oils like Coconut or Rosemary and apply it for half an hour before washing the hair. Onion Hair Oil promotes thick, long, and healthy hair. Onion Hair Oil goes a step further with its rich sulfur content providing deep nourishment to the scalp and promoting hair growth. All you need is a continuous dedication to applying this hair oil regularly. Also, don’t forget to eat a healthy, nutrient-packed diet, take a good night’s sleep and manage your stress levels for good hair health.

It is always best to extract the juice of small-sized onions at home to ensure that to get the direct benefit of onions without any added chemicals. To treat baldness, use a few drops of oil in your palm and massage it into the scalp for good 15-20 mins. Let the oil sit in your hair for a few hours and then rinse it off with natural onion shampoo. Repeat the process every two days to enjoy the quick benefit. Onion oil can be mixed with any of your favorite carrier oil, like raw coconut oil to enjoy its double benefits. You can warm onion oil mixed with coconut oil and massage it all over your scalp and length. Keep it overnight and then rinse it well with organic shampoo.

It will condition your hair, prevent hair fall, make your hair stronger, and also will boost hair regrowth. Try these easy methods of using onion oil at home and enjoy its innumerable benefits. The dosage of Onion Oil that you may use depends on the hair and volume of your hair. Onion oil has no side effects and you may use it regularly to nourish and condition your hair. It can also be used on colored and chemically treated hair. So, what are you waiting for? Get your bottle of Onion Hair Oil to get healthy, shiny, and long hair.

How to make onion oil for hair?

Here’s the DIY onion hair oil recipe so you can whip up this magic oil at home.

Step 1: Peel onions and slice them in halves. Toss a part of the onions into an electric juice extractor and blend to form onion juice.

Step 2: Put the rest of the onions in a grinder and extract onion paste.

Step 3: In a saucepan, pour coconut oil in it. Then add the onion juice and onion paste to the saucepan. Stir the mixture well.

Step 4: Turn on the stove and let the concoction boil. After the first time, it boils, lowers the heat, and simmers it until oil remains. Don’t forget to keep stirring.

Step 5: Now, once the oil is ready leave the pan to cool down for a few hours.

Step 6: Next, take a muslin cloth and strain the onion oil. Preserve this oil in an airtight jar and use it whenever required. Since the efficacy of onion oil starts reducing after six months so, it’s best to utilize the oil within 6 months to maximize the benefits. The shelf life, however, of onion oil is a good 3 years.

Oiling is a part of life that pops up as a memory worth reminiscing. Weekly oil massages given by my grandmother were a highlight. Oiling for sure has benefits that have been told to us and shared as a trusted remedy for hair growth. To receive a head massage from your loved ones is a token of affection, regardless of how much we despised it at that time. Adding oil to your hair once a week will tame hair problems and ensure healthy hair growth. Head massage with oil is hands down relaxing, but do you know the products that are highly beneficial for your hair? Onion hair oil has known benefits that are great for improving hair texture as well as nourishing the scalp.

The old-age remedies also prove the benefits of using onion hair oil. Treats Hair Fall The strands you lose daily might be overwhelming, and be the reason behind thinning of your hair. That hair fall may be a result of harsh environmental conditions, stress, or the build-up that’s been accompanied by dandruff. Considering the conditions are not in one’s control, treating the issue is part of the solution. Persistent use of onion oil will prevent hair from falling as well as boost regrowth. Onion seed hair oil is a trusted Ayurvedic solution that has been tried and tested. Promotes healthy regrowth Onion hair oil contains sulfur which entails that your hair follicle will be well-hydrated. It is ideal to use onion hair oil weekly for a visual result.

There’s no technique behind its usage, just massage the oil to your scalp and that will promote blood circulation while nourishing the scalp. We understand you might be struggling with hair growth due to biological reasons like postpartum or PCOD, hence, natural treatments will come in handy. The oil will also retain recurring dandruff and bacterial infection, to maintain a healthy scalp. Hair breakage split ends and prematurely greying hair is a signs of damaged hair. Onion hair oil works wonders in treating those conditions by making your hair strong and thick. Got frizzy hair? Oils are generally great incorporation to tame frizz and maintain luster throughout. Onion hair oil works as a natural conditioner, which certainly helps for one’s with puffy hair. To even add more richness to your already beneficial oil, you can mix it with oils like castor oil, coconut oil, or even oil for added goodness.

How To Use Onion Oil on Skin?

Make a face pack by mixing a few drops of onion oil with gram flour and yogurt. Apply and leave for 10 minutes and then wash off with normal water.

You can also massage your skin with onion juice for a youthful glow.

Apply onion oil mixed with olive or lavender oil and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Wipe off with a cotton ball soaked in milk.

Mix a few drops of onion oil with yogurt and apply all over your face. Wash off with water.

For soft lips, apply a thin layer of fresh onion juice or a drop of onion oil mixed with vitamin E oil overnight.

Side Effects of Onion Oil

Onion oil as a supplement should be avoided by pregnant and breastfeeding ladies.

It can interact with medications.

If being used externally, an allergy patch test is recommended.

Also read: 20 Plus tips for hair growth with argan oil