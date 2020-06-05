Online Doctor Consultation: What are the pros and cons of it?

Are you aware of telemedicine aka online consultation with doctors? Read on to know the pros and cons of it.

Are you aware of telehealth or telemedicine? It is not new, however, it has received a tremendous boost now amid Corona times as many clinics are shut and people are also not visiting clinics fearing contagion. It is now a boon for us, especially it a big relief for healthcare workers. For the inversed, the patient can e-visit a doctor via apps or portals or secure messaging through text, email or WhatsApp.Anyone with a mobile phone or laptop can access online health services.

While telemedicine, as mentioned is not really new in the healthcare sector, it is still at a nascent stage in India with less knowledge and practice. However, its growth will be accelerated now due to COVID-19. Many are still not really interested in telehealth as physical interaction with a doctor, doctor checking the pulse, using a stethoscope, and checking mouth to understand signs and diagnose cannot be done on a call. Even doctors are not used to the same.

We asked Dr. Sireesha Reddy, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Motherhood Hospitals, Hebbal, Bangalore to share with some pros and cons of virtual or e-consultation.

What are the pros?

The most obvious advantage during these times is that it ensures the safety of the patients. Like I mentioned before, people are apprehensive to go to places where they must interact with others. Amidst a pandemic, virtual consultations provide assurance of your safety. You can interact with your doctor from the comfort of your home.

Telemedicine also saves a lot of time and energy. You just must book an appointment and be online at the given time of your consultation which is as simple as that. People do not have to worry about standing in a queue or even are saved from the hassles of travelling.

Also, due to telemedicine, people living in remote areas can have access to great healthcare facilities that were unavailable to them before. It also increases patient engagement, where people become more health conscious by keeping track of their appointments and schedules and the information is available on their finger’s tips/ at the click of a button.

What are the cons?

As far as the cons are concerned, the most important one in a country like ours is that not everyone will have access to technology. Or even if they do, they may not know how to use it or they may not be comfortable with it. This is true for both doctors and patients.

Sometimes it is possible that the patient may not be able to communicate their problems clearly online. It is an unfamiliar setting and it takes some time to get used to the setting and have a direct conversation. Thus, it is highly important to be comfortable in expressing all the problems, so that your doctor can give you a proper diagnosis.

Any activity conducted online will have hacker related security issues. Maintenance of privacy could be a problem in telemedicine. The healthcare providers must make sure that the platforms where they offer their services are safe and secure and protect the confidentiality of the patients.

Of course, there will be certain situations where a physical examination is necessary, in such cases your doctor will inform you. But for other routine follow up consultations, telemedicine is highly useful, especially in the times we are living in.

