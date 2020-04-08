Online Food Ordering: THESE are the things you must keep in mind while ordering meals

If you are craving some outside food, and are planning to order your meal online, then read below to find out some tips that you must follow while doing so. These tips will help you stay safe during the pandemic.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise. Total number of positive cases stands at 14,32,577, while the death toll has gone up to 82,195. While the US, Italy, Iran, Germany and Spain are highly affected by this pandemic, the cases in India are on the rise too. To curb the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day lockdown across the country, and this has put everything at standstill. Our social life has gone for a toss, dining out, which once a regular thing for us has suddenly become a luxury. Gone are the days where we could chill in a cafe for endless hours or go dancing in the club till the wee hours. While going out is not an option anymore, ordering food is something that can still be done.

Some restaurants are delivering food, and apps like Zomato and Swiggy are making sure to maintain the hygiene levels of their delivery boys while delivering the food. However, people are still a bit cynical when it comes to ordering food online. And if you are bored with cooking at home and are craving to have your favourite pizza or Frankie, then here are some things that you must follow while ordering food online.

Here are the things to keep in mind while ordering food online during this pandemic.

Choose no- contact delivery option:

Online delivery services like Dominos are encouraging this option, where you do not have to come in contact with the delivery boy. In this process, the executive will leave the food at your doorstep and will notify you about the same. And you can pick up the meal once the delivery executive leaves. This process doesn't only ensure your safety, but it also ensures the safety of your family and the delivery executive who is delivering food in this time of distress. It's the perfect solution.

Discard the package after you receive the food:

This measure is not only for your safety, but it is also a safer option for people around you. Dispose of the food package responsibly. Do not store your regular food, break it into pieces and throw it away as soon as you are done with your meal. It will ensure that anything that has been resting on the packaging doesn't harm anyone.

Eat the ordered meal on your plate:

Again, keeping the safety in mind, it's ideal to transfer the food into a home utensil as soon as you receive it. Don't wait for too long before doing this, it's better to place the food into a well known, and clean that hasn't been exposed to outside elements. Make sure to wash the utensils thoroughly before and after using it. Once you are done with your meal, wash them with hot water.

Wash your hands:

Everyone is saying to do so, but it's quite important at this point. As soon as you receive the food package, empty the food in your home utensils and thoroughly wash your hands for 20 seconds. It's the best way to ensure that the virus doesn't go haywire and affect you or those around you. And once you are done eating, make sure to wash your hands again. All delivery platforms and their executives are following strict guidelines for our safety, so it's our equal responsibility to take care of our and our loved one's safety.

Heat the food:

Whenever you receive the food, make sure to eat it at least for 2 minutes before consuming it. It is essential since as per the research, the virus is very sensitive to cooking; and the heat used to cook the food would be enough to kill the virus. So to be safe and enjoy your meal without any worry, it is better to heat the food before consuming it.

Try to eat it within 30 minutes:

If you are ordering the food for immediate consumption only then consider ordering the food online. It is better to eat the food within 30 minutes after it has arrived. Wash your hands before eating and make sure to dispose of the leftover. Don't store the outside food in your fridge at this point.

So, we are saying if you are craving that pizza or that pasta, then go ahead and place an order from your favourite restaurant. But make sure to follow all the hygiene conditions while doing so. So that you enjoy the food while staying safe and sound at home.

