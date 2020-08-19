Oral Allergy Syndrome in Children: Signs, symptoms, causes and prevention tips of this reaction

So, parents should know everything about OAS in their children to protect them from this condition. It is always recommended to consult the paediatrician. Given below are the signs, symptoms and causes of this allergic reaction.

Oral Allergy Syndrome (OAS) or pollen-food allergy syndrome is a type of food allergy that affects only the lips, mouth and throat of children. Kids who are allergic to grass or have asthma are prone to this condition. Adults can also have this allergy and adolescents may also show symptoms of it. It might occur at any point in life.

What should parents know about Oral Allergy Syndrome in children?

Signs and symptoms of OAS

These are the signs and symptoms of this allergic condition:

1.Itchy ears, mouth and throat.

2.Swelling of lips, mouth, throat or tongue.

What are the causes of Oral Allergy Syndrome?

Children after eating raw fruits or veggies can have this allergic reaction. They can eat the same things cooked without any trigger. These are the foods that can cause oral allergy syndrome in children:

1.Apple, Kiwi, Pears.

2.Almonds and Hazelnuts.

3.Carrots and Celery.

4.Cherries, Peaches and Plums.

6.Oranges.

7.Tomatoes.

8.Cauliflower, Broccoli and Cabbage.

9.Onion and Bell peppers.

10.Black pepper, garlic, coriander and parsley.

11.Bananas.

12.Cucumbers.

13.Zucchini.

Things to know about OAS:

1.This generally occurs in children who are 4 years of age. Kids under 3 are less likely to have this reaction. It can either occur at the same time every year as seasonal allergies or after many years.

2.The symptoms of this allergic reaction are mild. And they also don’t develop on any other parts of the body.

3.As it’s mentioned, the syndrome can only occur after having raw fruits and veggies, so your child can take antihistamine right before eating. You can also microwave the apples for 30 seconds. It can change the proteins in it making it less reactive to your kids.

DISCLAIMER: Always consult the doctor when you see the symptoms

