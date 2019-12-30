Oral Hygiene: Here's why Mustard oil and salt will help you to solve your gum problems

Worried about your gum problems? Practice the below-mentioned home remedy to stay away from all oral problems.

The enamel of our teeth gets spoiled with age and prolonged usage. Brushing regularly is the basic need of keeping your teeth healthy. If oral hygiene is not maintained regularly, then it would soon be occupied with several oral problems like bad breath, cavities, decay, Pyorrhea, etc. Though the commercial toothpaste brands mostly claim to have natural ingredients, it's always better to use those ingredients directly at home. Those home remedies are healthier for our oral hygiene. But it's also important to brush regularly along with the practice of the home remedies. One of the age-old home remedies is mustard oil and salt. A mixture of these two ingredients is a thorough cleanser for teeth. It protects us from several oral health problems along with yellow teeth, tooth decay, bleeding, swollen gums, etc.

Reasons for oral health problems

High intake of sugary and processed foods.

Poor oral hygiene.

Improper teeth cleaning.

Irregular teeth cleaning and dental check-ups.

Excess intake of tobacco in any form.

Consumption of hard water.

Mustard oil and salt for oral health

Mustard oil and salt can clean our gums and remove the plaque from the teeth. Salt acts as a mild abrasive, which helps to remove strain and brighten teeth. It is also a natural source of fluoride, which is good for teeth and gums. Mustard oil helps to strengthen the gums and removes the plaque, which is generally formed due to bacteria surrounded by fatty membranes. These two ingredients can reduce gum inflammation and control bleeding to some extent.

How to use this?

To practice this remedy, you need to take a pinch of salt or rock salt and add mustard oil to it. A pinch of turmeric can also be added to it. Now, massage this mixture on your gums with using your index finger. After massaging it for 3 minutes, rinse it off with warm water.

Caution

If you have any serious oral problem, then consult your dentist before starting this home remedy.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

Credits :NDTV Food

Read More