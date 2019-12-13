Orange Peel Health Benefits: HERE's why they should be added to your diet

Orange is loaded with vitamin C, but more than the fruit the peel of orange is packed with vitamin C. Read below to find out the health benefits of orange peel and why you should consume it.

Orange is one of the most popular fruits because of its Vitamin C content. Orange is not only packed with vitamin C, but it's also rich in antioxidants and helps you flush out toxins from the body. And not only the fruit but the peel is also good for the body. The peel is the healthiest part of the entire fruit. Surprising, isn’t it? Orange peels are rich in flavonoids and also have phytochemicals that offer various health benefits.

The peel almost consists of double the amount of vitamin C found in the fruit. It is loaded with copper, calcium, magnesium, folate, vitamin A and other B vitamins, and dietary fibre. If you love oranges, then it's time to incorporate the fruit's peel in the diet too. Read below to find out how orange peel can do wonders for your body.

Here are some health benefits of orange peels.

Good for lungs:

Orange is packed with vitamin C, and the peels help to clean the lungs. It boosts immunity and prevents lung infections. The peels also help to discharge phlegm by cleansing your lungs.

Helps with diabetes treatment:

Orange peels are rich in pectin, which is known to regulate blood sugar levels. It is helpful for people with diabetes. Protein RLIP76 is harmful to people diabetes, orange peel helps to eliminate this protein from the system.

Aids weight loss:

Orange peel is low in calories and is filled with dietary fibre, which controls your appetite, and keeps hunger pangs and binge eating at bay.

Good for the vision:

Studies suggest that compounds like limonene, decanal, and citral in orange peels help boost eye health. They also have anti-inflammatory properties that fight infections and improve vision.

Good for digestion:

The fibre content in orange peel aids digestion and strengthens the gut. According to the studies, the orange peels are in use from ancient times to treat digestive disorders.

Good for the skin:

Orange peel works great for the skin since it treats blackheads, dead cells, acne and blemishes. You can also add milk or curd to get that extra glow or for removing tan.

