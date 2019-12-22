Orange for Weight Loss: Here's why you should include this TANGY fruit to your diet

Orange is not only known for its vitamin C properties but the fruit is also packed with essential antioxidants. Read below to find out how orange can help with the weight loss process.

When it comes to weight loss, one thing that's a part of every weight loss plan are fruits. Fruits have always been an essential part of weight loss, and there are some fruits that not only help us with the overall function of the body but also helps with weight loss. They are naturally sweet, contain fibre and are packed with vitamins and minerals. All fruits have some or the other properties and some fruits are great fat burners. And one such fruit that's great when it comes to fat burning is orange. They are available across India in winter. And this sweet and tangy fruit is loved by all. Oranges are packed with nutrients and are considered excellent when trying to lose weight and tone your body.

If you are on a weight loss journey, then here's why you should consider adding orange to your diet.

Oranges are packed with vitamin C and are low in calories in comparison to other fruits. One medium-sized orange contains around 50 calories, 3.4 grams of fibre, 0.9 grams of protein and 16.2 grams of carbs, which make it a healthy fruit for everyone.

Orange for weight loss:

The water content is extremely high, and it contains almost 87 percent of water. So, it's not only good for the skin, but it also helps you to stay hydrated during the winter. Hydration helps to eliminate toxins from the body which aids weight loss.

Oranges are packed with fibre and helps in easy bowel movement and keeps you full for a longer time. Proper digestion and regular bowel movements are essential when you are trying to lose weight.

Research suggests that the water-soluble vitamin found in oranges helps in obesity prevention and management. Moreover, it helps to promote glycemic control while increasing the fat burning process in the body.

Vitamin C is found in abundance in oranges, and it not only helps with weight loss but also improves skin health. The fruit helps the body to repair damaged tissue and heal itself.

