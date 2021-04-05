Oversleeping: Causes, complications and diagnosis of long sleeping & how to cope with it

Oversleeping is known as hypersomnia where people need almost 10-12 hours of sleep. So, here are the causes, complications and diagnosis of the problem and how to tackle it.

We are well aware of the fact that people around the world are struggling with sleep issues. But we also cannot deny the negative effects of oversleeping. It not only makes us feel sleepy always, but we experience fatigue every time and lack of energy. There can be several reasons for excessive sleeping and it can be rectified by having a healthy sleep cycle. So, here is what you should know about oversleeping.

Causes of oversleeping

Oversleeping is known as hypersomnia or long sleeping. People having this issue always need 10-12 hours of sleep to feel refreshed. They tend to wake up often in the middle of the night which makes it hard for them to have sound sleep at night. As a result, they feel tired and less energetic. Some of the possible causes of oversleeping are:

Thyroid issues.

Heart diseases.

Depression.

Sleep apnea.

Narcolepsy.

Effects of certain medicines.

Complications from oversleeping

People with hypersomnia are at great risk of having anxiety, low energy and memory problems. But people who don’t have hypersomnia but have a tendency of oversleeping may suffer from obesity, headache, back pain, diabetes, depression, heart diseases, etc.

Diagnosis of oversleeping

If you tend to oversleep a lot or have certain symptoms of oversleeping, then consult your doctor before it becomes late. But before consulting your doctor, you can keep a diary with you to track your sleep pattern.

Tips for better sleep

These are certain easy tips that you can follow for a healthy sleep pattern:

1. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. This way, your body will be habituated with the same pattern.

2. Before hitting the bed, always create a calm, relaxed and comfortable environment where the room is absolutely dark, cool and refreshed. You can also use aromatic oil diffusers to make the room smell pleasant.

3. Switch off all your mobile phones, laptop and computer before one hour of sleeping as its light keeps you awake.

4. Maintain a sleep diary and practice a healthy lifestyle. Also Read: 8 Tips to fix your common sleep problems

