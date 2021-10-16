Pamper your newborn with these must have items on every new mom's list

You always want what’s best for your baby. Be it their food, bathing towels, body lotions or even their diapers. The baby’s safety is of utmost importance, so it’s vital to expose them to products that are proven safe and dermatologically tested. Our curated list of baby essentials has specifically been made, keeping in mind these parameters to make the experience of using them safe and enjoyable. So wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Coconut Baby Hair Oil

This organic coconut baby hair oil strengthens and conditions your baby's hair, preventing hair fall and protein loss. Also helps with overall scalp care relieves dryness, diaper rashes, redness, itchiness, irritation, and skin inflammations; can also be used for a relaxing and moisturising body-massage.

PRICE: ₹ 227

BUY NOW

2. Cleansing Baby Wipes

No parent wants their child to come in contact with anything harmful, your baby’s skin is delicate and needs to be treated with utmost care. These wipes are a blend of polyester and viscose. While both are manmade fibers, they offer a better alternative to cotton.

PRICE: ₹ 428

BUY NOW

3. Vicks Babyrub

At times when your baby is fussy or irritable you want to do everything you can to soothe and comfort them. This gentle formula is made for babies’ skin and contains eucalyptus, rosemary, and lavender, known for their pleasant aromas, and aloe vera to help soothe fussy babies.

PRICE: ₹ 799

BUY NOW

4. Baby Gentle Wash

This baby wash extra soft is fortified with lipids similar to vernix (same as in mother's womb) to protect and hydrate the baby's skin. It is free from irritants and hence has 0 percent incidences of irritant reaction. The baby's delicate eyes are not irritated and the tear free formula is free from formaldehyde.

PRICE: ₹ 650

BUY NOW

5. Swaddle Wrap Blanket

Make bath-time fun for your kid with this hooded bath towel giving them a happy experience. After a hot shower wrap your kid in this towel to absorb the water. The soft and fluffy feel of the towel makes it comfortable for your kids to use and is also safe on their tender skin. The light weight of the towel enables it to dry quickly.

PRICE: ₹ 263

BUY NOW

6. Baby Comb & Brush Set

This hair brush set has premium quality soft nylon bristles. The comb teeth are precisely spaced for soft baby hair and have round edges to avoid scratching delicate baby scalp. It is made with non-toxic, BPA free material and is perfect for the toddler’s safety. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 152

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Top 7 maternity essentials from Amazon to ease your motherhood