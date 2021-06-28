Pandemic Positivity: How to be happy amidst a pandemic

Staying happy amidst a pandemic can be quite hard and challenging. We have for you some sure-shot ways to keep your spirits up and maintain your optimism.

We surely didn’t imagine that 2020 and half of 2021 will be the years of the pandemic. Life has come to a standstill. The earlier routine of going to work, meeting your friends, and going out on weekends isn’t there anymore, and we cannot do anything about it. It sure can get overwhelming at times.

In such times, staying positive and happy seems next to impossible. But there are ways to keep your optimism intact even in such trying times. So keep your mental health in check and follow these 4 ways to stay happy amidst a dreary pandemic.

Engage in physical activity, be it exercising, dancing or cycling, do any activity that you like. Physical activity improves blood circulation in the body and is known to significantly decrease stress and tension thereby making you feel rejuvenated and happy.

Tell yourself that you are not alone. The whole world is experiencing the pandemic, and people are experiencing the same feelings as you. Know that we are all in this together, and this phase too shall pass.

Connect and talk to people as much as you can. Even if you don’t feel like engaging in small talk, make effort to stay connected and be social. This will not only help you distract yourself but will also make you feel less lonely.

Be grateful for what you have. Instead of focusing on the things you don’t have, focus on the stuff that you have. Make a gratitude journal and remind yourself to always count your blessings.

Also Read: COVID 19: THESE are the things that you should NOT do after getting vaccinated

Share your comment ×