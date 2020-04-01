Paneer Vs. Egg: Which is the best source of protein?

Paneer Vs. Egg: Want to know which is nutritionally superior, then read on as we have done an in-depth analysis of paneer and egg.

If you are health and fitness freak then you must be knowing how important protein is. Fitness enthusiasts are always concerned about their protein intake and when it comes to natural sources of protein, paneer and eggs come to our minds first. For the unversed, this nutrient is of utmost importance especially for the growth and development of cells, to build and repair tissue, to make enzymes, hormones, and other body chemicals. The nutrient building block of bones, muscles, cartilage, and blood among others.

Common sources of protein that most of us rely on are paneer and eggs. Both of them are commonly used and they should be as they boast a great nutrient profile. They are touted as superfoods and are included in pre and post-workout meals. Vegetarians include paneer to get proteins while non-vegetarians include eggs and chicken for the body-building nutrient.

Want to know which is nutritionally superior, then read on as we have done an in-depth analysis on it:

Paneer

Paneer which is also known as cottage cheese and eggs both have a similar nutritional composition. Both have several nutrients, both are low fat, carbs, and calories and provide a good amount of protein. Now coming to protein profile, 100 grams of paneer has around 14 grams of protein, while one whole egg has around 7 grams of protein. One should note that one large egg weighs around 50 grams, so, 100 grams of the egg would contain around 14 grams of protein. Therefore, both paneer and eggs provide the same amount of protein. So, there is no clear winner here. Now, it is up to your body's needs and choice.

Egg

Egg contains several nutrients such as Vitamin A, Folate, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B12, Phosphorus and Selenium. It also contains decent amounts of Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Vitamin B6, Calcium and Zinc. Its consumption helps to raise good aka HDL cholesterol, it contains choline which is an important nutrient and people do not get enough of it, it may also reduce chances of heart disease and it packs lutein and zeaxanthin, types of antioxidants that keep your eyes healthy.

Paneer has Folates, Calcium, Phosphorus, PUFAs and MUFAs among others. Its consumption helps to strengthen bones and teeth, helps to maintain blood sugar levels, good for heart, improves digestion and aids weight loss among others.

Other sources of protein

Aside from eggs and paneer, other rich sources of protein are chicken, cheese (mozzarella and cheddar) beans such as mung beans, black beans and kidney beans and broccoli among others. If you are allergic to eggs and paneer, you can opt for these protein-rich foods.

