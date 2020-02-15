Paneer VS Tofu: Which is healthier and good for weight loss?

Paneer Vs Tofu: Want to know what is the difference between the two and which is the healthier version? Then read on.

Paneer and Tofu have been mostly eaten by vegetarians as they are one of the best vegetarian sources of protein. While cottage cheese aka Paneer is prepared from milk protein, Tofu is obtained from soybean milk. Many vegans go for Tofu as it is not a dairy product. While both can be used interchangeably they even look and taste similar. But the question looms most of the time is which protein source is better? Is Paneer better than Tofu or it is vice versa? As per reports, Tofu is a healthier option, let's check out their nutritional profile.

Calories:

A 100-gram of Tofu has around 60-65 calories while 100 grams of Paneer has around 250 calories.

Iron:

While Tofu has more iron content than its dairy counterpart.

Protein:

However, Paneer has more protein than Tofu.

Cholesterol:

Coming to cholesterol content, as per healthkart's report, Tofu has zero cholesterol while Paneer has around 90mg of cholesterol in 100 grams.

Fat:

For the unversed, the fat content in Paneer per 100 g is 20.8 which way higher than tofu. The soy protein contains 2.7 g of fat per 100 g.

Carbs:

Talking about the carbohydrate content, Paneer even though it is a milk-based it has lower carbohydrate content than tofu. The carb content of the paneer is 1.2 g.

So, people want to lose weight can resort to Tofu as they not only low in fat and calories, but also provides such as Vitamin B1 and other vital nutrients. Tofu is also advised to diabetics, anaemics and heart patients. Also, it is a boon for lactose intolerants as one can balance their meal by incorporating this Paneer equivalent. So it seems that Tofu is the winner here, however, one should not completely give up on paneer. Try and include smaller portions of Paneer as well to reap its health benefits as well. One can prepare Paneer easily at home by curdling milk while Tofu is not that simple to make.

The best part of both the food items are that they are quite versatile and almost encompass all the meals of the day. One can easily buy both Paneer and Tofu. While you can go for Tofu stir fry and other delicacies, paneer is quite staple in Indian households. There are several dishes such as palak paneer, paneer chilla, paneer keema and matar paneer among others.

NOTE: Before you make changes in your diet, it is best to consult a dietitian or your general physician to get a personalized diet plan that suits your body. Also, make sure you are not allergic to any of the food items.

