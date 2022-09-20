Panic Disorder: Here is everything you need to know about it

Panic disorder is a condition which makes people suffer from sudden panic attacks. Panic attacks can occur at any time of the day and showcase signs like palpitations, sweating and shortness of breath. Panic attacks can also be caused by high levels of stress, personal issues or some tragedies that are unforgettable. Elevated medical conditions and overconsumption of drugs and alcohol can also lead to such conditions. Panic attacks can make you experience a sudden terrifying feeling of fear and scared. As per the statistics, 1 in 10 adults suffers from panic disorder every year and this condition is quite common in women as compared to men. Though the symptoms are quite distressing, proper treatment and medications can aid in managing the condition. Here is a list of common symptoms of panic disorder

Shortness of the breath

Chest pain

Fear that you might die

The feeling of dizziness and faintness

Sweating

Trembling and shaking of the body

Feeling of choking

Nausea

Fast heartbeat

Causes of Panic Disorder The accurate causes of this condition are still not discovered but as per the experts, panic disorder can happen due to a plethora of origins including genetics, life changes like stressful life events, daily stressful conditions, long-term stressors, traumatic social situations or environments. It can make people feel self-conscious and can even showcase varied physical signs like sweating or trembling. Besides therapy, medications and treatment, certain lifestyle changes can be opted to ease the symptoms and conditions. Reduce Stress High-stress levels often lead to depression and anxiety and therefore it is one of the major causes of panic disorder. Make sure that you take proper sleep and incorporate some lifestyle changes including exercises, meditation and yoga to tackle high-stress levels. Try to recognise the symptoms of your stress as well.

Get rid of your negative thoughts and emotions Make sure that you bid adieu to your negative thoughts and emotions as such sentiments can cause hopelessness while distressing the symptoms. Make sure to switch yourself off from the negative news and try to open up yourself to your close ones to keep yourself calmer, happier and resilient. Eat a healthy diet It is said that you are what you eat! A healthy diet not only influences your physical well-being but can also affect your mental well-being. Do consume 2 servings of fruits and 3 servings of vegetables regularly along with grains and whole foods.