Papaya leaves for dengue: Here's how you can use it

Dengue fever is one of the deadliest types of fever. It affects the bones and platelets counts, and hence one must include healthy food in the diet. Read below to find out how papaya leaves can help you fight dengue.

One of the deadliest types of fever is dengue fever. Dengue can happen to anyone, and it occurs by the bite of an Aedes mosquito. The platelet levels in the body fluctuate and hence that makes it more dangerous. Sadly, there's no set medicine for dengue and hence the only way to recover from dengue is by taking an ample amount of rest and by keeping your platelets level in check. Dengue is also known as the break-bone fever since it causes joint pains which makes the condition even worse. If you feel feverish, tired and experience body pain and skin rash, then you should get tested for dengue.

If you get tested positive with dengue, then here's how papaya leaves can help you with it. Papaya leaves help to increase the platelet count and are enriched with antimalarial properties, making it the best home remedy to fight against dengue fever.

Read below to find out how and why you should use Papaya leaves for dengue.

Boosts immunity:

Papaya leaves have phenolic compounds, papain and alkaloids, which act as strong antioxidants and build the body’s immunity. Also, they help in digesting the essential proteins which can cure digestive disorders. As per research, the leaf increases platelet counts in patients suffering from dengue.

Helps with symptoms:

Research suggests that papaya leaf juice as an effective remedy to treat dengue fever. This deadly disease is caused by Aedes mosquitoes. The extract from papaya leaf helps in reducing the symptoms of dengue. Acetogenin found in papaya leaf helps in preventing diseases like malaria and dengue.

Here's how you can use papaya leaves for dengue

The juice made from papaya leaves is effective not only in fighting the symptoms of dengue fever but also in curing it. Cut the papaya leaves into small pieces and in the pan filled with 2 litres of water, bring them to boil. Do not cover the pan until the water is reduced by half, strain the liquid. Pour the water in the glass and consume it. Another way is to eat ripe papaya daily. Drink a glass of papaya juice at least 2-3 times a day to cure dengue fever faster.

ALSO READ: Raisins vs Currants: Here's how they are different from each other

ALSO READ: The health benefits of mushrooms make them a great food for your diet; Check it out

ALSO READ: Sandalwood Benefits: THESE are the reasons why you should utilise Sandalwood for a RADIANT skin

Credits :NDTV

Read More