Parental Burnout: Signs of THIS emotional state and 3 ways to cope with it

During this lockdown phase imposed by the COVID 19 virus, parents juggle between their work and personal life. And their personal life involves taking care of their kids. And due to this, often parents experience parental burnout. So, here are certain signs of this emotional state and ways to cope with it.

Due to constant working from home, managing household chores, and taking care of children along with their school, study and future, parents often suffer from excessive stress and parental burnout. This often leads to anger issues and fatigue due to the suppression of their overwhelming emotions and the inability to express them. Parenting needs a lot of energy and patience to balance everything and understand their children. So, here are certain preventive measures to avoid parental burnout.

Signs of parental burnout

Some of the signs of parental burnout are:

Insomnia

Exhaustion

Loss of appetite

Anxiety

Low moon

Irritation

How to cope with parental burnout?

You are not alone: When you feel lost and hopeless, then always think that you are not alone in this situation. There are thousands of parents trying to balance between work and life and constantly thinking about a better future for their kids. So, you are just like them. So, you can connect these people who are dealing with the same issues and share feelings with each other.

Small things to remember: Release your tensions by saying something empowering to yourself. For example: “I’m doing a great job”, or “Yes, I can do it”. These words will motivate you. And don’t let small things ruin your mental peace, after all, what others are thinking about you, shouldn’t bother you. Because you cannot change the thinking.

Give yourself the fuel: When you are tired, exhausted and feeling hopeless, then your body and brain also feel the same. So, they need fuel to get recharged once again. So, include healthy foods in your diet plan, exercise daily, destress yourself with some good music, books or movies, etc. As you are working hard to be a good parent, you need to take care of yourself also and have the important fuel.

