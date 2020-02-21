Parenting: Here's everything you need to know about surrogacy

Surrogacy as a concept is slowly gaining its acceptance in India. Right from celebs to common man, people have now started considering surrogacy as an option. Read below to find out everything you must know about surrogacy.

Parenting is a boon that everyone wishes to have. We all want to have babies at some point in time in our lives. We don't care if it's a boy or a girl, as long as the child is healthy, we are okay with anything. However, for multiple reasons, not everyone can become a mother. Hence, they opt for surrogacy. Surrogacy which is already popular in the west is also getting popular in India with time. Celebrities like Sunny Leone, Karan Johar and Aamir Khan have opted for surrogacy in the past. And the latest one to join them is Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who recently had a baby girl via surrogacy.

When it comes to surrogacy, people choose it for multiple reasons. Here's everything that you should know about surrogacy.

What is surrogacy and why do people choose it?

Couples who face some infertility issues and other issues usually opt for surrogacy. Surrogacy is a procedure where another woman carries a child for another person, who then becomes the child's parent/parents after birth. People opt for surrogacy for multiple reasons. Health issues in women that don't allow them to carry babies or getting pregnant, infertility issues in couples, a same-sex couple who wish to have children, or single people who want to have biological children opt for surrogacy.

Types of surrogacy:

When it comes to surrogacy, it's divided into two types. One is gestational surrogacy, where the carrier carries a pregnancy for an individual or couple using an egg that is not theirs. The egg may come from either the intended mother or a donor, whereas sperm may come from the intended father or a donor. In this case, pregnancy is achieved via in vitro fertilization (IVF). Another type of method is traditional surrogacy. In this case, the surrogate carries her egg for an individual or couple. This type of pregnancy is achieved via intrauterine insemination (IUI) with sperm from the intended father.

Finding a surrogate:

When it comes to finding a surrogate, some people ask their friends or family members who are willing to be their surrogate. Apart from that, there are some hospitals, NGOs, and agencies that help find the surrogate. When it comes to agencies and hospitals, they screen the candidates to ensure that they fall in the required criteria. And then start with the finding process.

Things to keep in mind before considering surrogacy:

Surrogates may sometimes not conceive in one go and may require 2-3 attempts. Surrogates can also have miscarriages at times. A surrogate needs counselling in regards to the arrangement, so that she understands it thoroughly.

