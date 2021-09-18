PCOS Awareness Month: 5 Products for women to help regulate their cycle and balance their hormones

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormone disorder in women that is also the leading cause of female infertility. September is recognised as PCOS awareness month. There is currently no cure for PCOS, however there are few drinks and supplements that can help women regulate their period cycle and balance their hormones.

OZiva Plant Based HerBalance for PCOS

Take 2 scoops of this supplement with water everyday for at least 3 to 6 months. It will support hormonal balance with 9 standardised herbal extracts like chasteberry, rhodiola rosea, red raspberry, and more. It promotes better digestion and reduces bloating with digestive enzymes. It can reduce PCOS symptoms, menstrual cramps, and hormonal imbalances if combined with a clean, holistic lifestyle, and exercise. It supports skin cleansing and helps control acne with herbal extracts.

Price: Rs.854

Buy Now

andMe PCOS PCOD Green Tea

This green tea is a herbal and organic tea, in aromatic Kashmiri Kahwa flavor for daily PCOS care and detox. It is made from an organic blend of green tea leaves, ayurvedic herbs, vitamins and minerals. It helps in regulating periods, acne control, hormonal balance, facial hair growth, scalp hair loss, weight management, and detox. It is relaxing and de-stressing. You may consume 1-2 tea bags a day (hot or iced) for at least 3-6 months to start seeing benefits.

Price: Rs.629

Buy Now

Orah PCOS, PCOD Spearmint Green Tea

This green tea is infused with the goodness of ayurvedic herbs and multivitamins and is especially crafted for women dealing with PCOD and PCOS. It supports healthy and balanced hormones, it reduces body hair and acne, it regularises period cycle, and helps in weight loss.

Price: Rs.249

Buy Now

andMe PCOS, PCOD Drink

This drink for PCOS and PCOD contains 5 ayurvedic herbs and 14 vitamins and minerals. With the presence of vitamin B, zinc and chromium, it provides fertility benefits of inositol. Mix it with water and drink daily for at least 40-60 days to see visible changes. Infused with a berry flavour, it will help with regular periods, weight management (loss), acne and pimple control.

Price: Rs.849

Buy Now

Bodywise PCOS Balance Capsules

Made with natural active ingredients, these capsules holistically help with PCOS symptoms. Shatavari nourishes female reproductive organs in addition to being rich in the female hormones. Ashoka helps exhibit estrogen-like activity that enhances ovulation and repair of the endometrium. It reduces insulin resistance by improving insulin sensitivity and the way our body responds to insulin and the red chandan reduces body heat and aids in calming the nerves thereby reducing overall stress.

Price: Rs.599

Buy Now