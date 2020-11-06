Is PCOS common today? THESE are the natural ways to treat PCOS symptoms explains Dr Kiran

With several women showing symptoms of PCOS, it has become the talk of the town and not for good reasons. Multiple doctors and gynaecologists say that there is no proper cure for PCOS, but Dr Kiran Coelho shares with us tips on how PCOS can be treated naturally and through basic habits. Find out more.

The pandemic has turned our lives upside down and made our lives hell for sure. With work from home and limitation to our daily workout as we are not able to go outdoors, the sedentary lifestyle has caused much damage to our bodies. One being Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) that is most commonly found in young women. Having more chances of health risks at a young age is directly related to our lifestyle and the kind of food we eat.

While we are struggling to adapt to new lifestyle changes because of the pandemic, Pinkvilla gave us a chance to get advice from experts from various fields of healthcare. In one such conversation with Dr Kiran Coelho, she tells us about how PCOS can be treated naturally and with certain changes in our lifestyle.

PCOS is most commonly found in young women. One out every 3 adolescent girl has this and it mainly happens because of hormonal imbalances that go through our body while growing up. PCOS is directly related to our lifestyle and stress. Stress has a lot to do with PCOS as it increases the level of androgens in our bodies and trans fat.

The only way to prevent this is by changing our lifestyle and eating habits. Prevention is always better than cure and if we take this seriously and stick to a proper diet, it can help in various ways.

The first and most crucial step is to de-stress ourselves from all burdens. Follow a proper diet with lots of greens, fresh fruits and a balanced diet with less trans fat.

The second most important thing is to have a daily workout of 45 minutes and move your body physically. With work from home, our bodies are confined to indoor spaces, but it is important to step outdoors, get some sunlight and remain active.

To de-stress, you can try several activities like yoga, meditation or simply unwind by listening to music.

The third factor to curing PCOS naturally is getting sufficient sleep. It is all about balancing your body and lifestyle. Getting sufficient sleep means you are recharged the following day and ready to finish your tasks. This lowers anxiety levels and thus, gives you a stress free life.

With the right supplements, nutrients and a lifestyle that keeps you healthy, chances of having PCOS are less.

