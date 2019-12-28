PCOS: THESE 5 foods will help you to tackle PCOS

PCOS needs proper medication, regular workout, and a healthy diet to tackle PCOS. Here we give the best 5 foods that can cure PCOS.

PCOS aka Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome is one of the most common problems among teenage girls. Hormonal imbalances cause PCOS resulting in ovarian hyperstimulation. It leads to multiple cysts in ovary and infertility and other symptoms are weight gain, mood swings, irregular periods, scanty menstrual blood flow, mood swings, facial hair, insulin resistance, hair fall, leaky gut and bloating, etc. PCOS needs proper medical consultation to get cured. Generally, hormonal peels are prescribed to control the ovarian cyst and regularize the menstruation. Along with the medication, regular workout and healthy diet plan also help to control PCOS. A healthy diet needs meticulous research and plan, including consultation with a nutritionist. Here are 5 foods that you can add to your diet plan if you are suffering from PCOS but do consult with your gynaecologist before adding any of them to your daily diet.

Read on to know the best 5 foods to control your PCOS:

Papaya

Papaya is good to regulate the menstrual cycle. It is rich in vitamin A, calcium, potassium and vitamin B in the form of folic acid, vitamin B-6, vitamin B-1 and riboflavin. This fruit also increases metabolism and improves digestion.

Wheatgrass

It purifies the blood, detoxifies the liver and cleanses the colon and prevents cancer cells to grow. It also helps to balance PH levels in the body to protect the ovary. It helps to increase oxygen levels and improve the structure of cell and organ. It improves anaemia for having high chlorophyll content.

Pineapple

Pineapples are packed with enzymes called bromelain. It is good for our overall health. The fruit also helps to regularize the menstrual cycle. So, other benefits of this fruit for PCOS are- relieves pain, makes the blood thinner, has anti-inflammatory properties and it's anticoagulant. It also protects us from PMS related problems.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in a carotenoid called lycopene. It helps to fight with heart disease and cancer caused by PCOS. Tomatoes are also a good source of chromium, which fight with insulin resistance and sugar cravings.

Flax seeds

Lignan in flax seeds helps to reduce androgen level resulting in reduced testosterone levels and improved lipid profile. It also contains omega-3, which also improves mood.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

Credits :Lybrate

Read More