Peanuts for diabetes: Know how much you should consume if you are a diabetic

Ever wondered if eating peanuts is safe for diabetics? Dietitian Jyoti Khanijoh, Manager, Clinical Nutrition and Food & Beverage, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj shared the health benefits of eating peanuts for people suffering from diabetes.

Diabetes is a major public health concern, which affects millions of people across the world. It is a lifestyle disease, meaning what you eat plays a pivotal role in keeping your blood sugar levels in check. Nuts, in general, are a great source of nutrition for people with diabetes. Peanuts, for instance, can be included in your diet.

“Peanut is a legume, rich in dietary protein, Vitamin E, amino acids, polyphenolic antioxidants and dietary fibre. These nuts are packed with many important B-complex groups of vitamins such as riboflavin, niacin, thiamin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B-6, and folates. They are also a good source of copper, manganese, potassium, calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, and selenium,” explained Dietitian Jyoti Khanijoh, Clinical Nutrition and Food & Beverage, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj.

Health benefits of peanuts

“Although it is an all-season nut, but in India, people consume it more in winters. Peanuts being rich in energy (567 calories per 100 g) contain lots of health benefiting nutrients like minerals, antioxidants and vitamins,” added Ms Jyoti.

“We all know this wonder nut is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA), especially oleic acid. MUFA helps lower LDL or ‘bad cholesterol’ and increases HDL or ‘good cholesterol’ level in the blood. Research studies suggest that the Mediterranean diet, which is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids help prevent coronary artery disease and stroke risk by favouring a healthy serum lipid profile.”

Peanuts for diabetes

Individuals with diabetes need to keep a track on what they eat. You should eat foods that can help manage blood sugar levels and keep your weight in check.

“Peanut’s nutritional properties benefit people with type-2 diabetes. GI value of peanut is 14, which makes it a low GI food. So, it safe for diabetics to have a peanut. It may help in controlling blood sugar levels throughout the day. Magnesium present in peanuts helps control sugar levels,” she added.

“Peanut may also help in reducing the spike of higher GI food when taken together with fruits. Like if the fruit is taken in between meals, 8-10 peanuts should be taken along to reduce the GI effect of the fruit."

The high amount of protein, dietary fibre and fat present in peanuts will make you feel full longer, which can help you maintain a healthy weight and control blood glucose levels.

“American Diabetes Association recommends women to eat approx. 25 g and men can consume 38 g of peanuts every day. Peanuts are a low-cost option that can help to lower blood glucose if consumed daily as part of a balanced diet,” she recommends.

