Pegan Diet: Here's why you should follow this combined diet for better health

Pegan diet plan is a combination of two different diet plans. Find out those diets and the benefits of this diet plan below.

Pegan diet is a trendy diet plan that is a combination of Paleo and Vegan diets to prevent obesity and diseases related to it. According to doctors, Paleo and Vegan diets have some similarities with each other. People on Pegan diet don't need to stop having meat or limit the intake of good carbohydrates. Pegan or Paleo-Vegan diet is a perfect diet plan to maintain a balance between plants and animal sources.

The Pegan diet is an important diet plan. Vegan diet fights with obesity and diseases related to it and it's a great way to protect the environment and animals. On the other hand, Paleo diet limits the consumption of meat and doesn't allow the consumption of dairy, grains, legumes and processed foods. This diet plan is effective for people suffering from type 2 diabetes and risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Principles of Pegan diet

Food items to consume- nuts, legumes, lots of vegetables, black coffee, green tea, fatty fish, avocado, seeds, olive oil, avocado oil, flaxseed oil, etc.

Have healthy fats- Healthy fats are monosaturated and polyunsaturated fats that help to lower inflammation and risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Veggies- Beetroot, carrot, kale, spinach, red bell pepper squash, green chilli, etc.

Controlled meat consumption- Pegan allows meat consumption but in a limit. Take 25 percent of protein-rich food.

Dairy products- Pegan doesn't allow you to take any kind of dairy food. Drink fruit juice instead of milk and olive or coconut oil instead of ghee.

Legumes- The consumption of lentils, groundnuts, beans, pulses should be limited.

How long should the Pegan diet be followed?

The Pegan diet is a way of improving your lifestyle habit enhancing your physical and mental health. It also aids in weight loss. So, you can follow this diet plan as long as you want to.

Foods to eat in the Pegan diet

Here is a list of foods that you should consume while following the Pegan diet plan:

Vegetables- Some have already been mentioned above. Along with that, you can also have broccoli, cauliflower, tomato, etc.

Fruits- Pomegranate, pineapple, berries, etc.

Protein- Mushrooms, eggs, fish, meat.

Nuts and seeds- Walnuts, almonds, pistachios, flaxseed, sunflower seeds.

Fats and oils- Olive oil, coconut oil, avocado, nuts, etc.

Beverage- Water.

Workout during the Pegan diet

A strict workout routine is always one of the prime rules of the Pegan diet. Maintain a workout routine; go for running, jogging, walking, dancing, swimming, pilates, strength training exercises, etc.



Pros of the Pegan diet

Makes you healthy.

Aids in weight loss.

Provides high satiety feeling.

Give you results in 3 weeks.

Cons of the Pegan diet

It is quite restrictive.

Prevents the body from getting nutrients from legumes and whole grains.

Not so suitable diet for vegans and vegetarians.

Quite expensive than other diet plans.

