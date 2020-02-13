Peppermint Oil: 5 Major hair, skin and other health benefits of the essential oil

Peppermint Oil: It is one of the essential oils and many of us use it for aroma purpose by adding it in a diffuser. Today, we have compiled lesser-known benefits of peppermint oil.

We, almost of all us, know how essential oils such as Lavender, Rosemary, Eucalyptus, Tea Tree Oil among others do wonders for our health especially hair and skin. Today we are talking about another useful, however, less popular essential oil: Peppermint oil.

Talking about peppermint, the same has a compound called menthol and it is responsible for many health benefits. Because of the presence of Menthol, the oil gets its peculiar taste, smell and cool sensation. It is used in many cosmetics, soaps, toothpaste, mouthwashes, and other products among others.

One should know that these essential oils are very concentrated and should never be used directly on skin or ingest it. Make sure to add a few drops in the carrier oil (like coconut oil) and then use it.

1. Skin benefits

Several studies showed how applying peppermint oil on the skin reduces itching. As per research, application of a solution of peppermint oil twice a day for two weeks significantly reduced itch severity.

2. Hair benefits

As per a study, three per cent solution of peppermint oil helped in the growth of thick, and long hair after four weeks of treatment.

3. Pain reliever

Aside from bringing relief from itching, the oil also helps to alleviate muscle pain, tension headaches, migraine headaches, and other aches. As per a study, participants who applied oil on forehead and temples had a longer duration of pain relief in comparison to placebo. It also helps to reduce the signs of anxiety and depression.

4. Helps to treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome

A study was conducted to check the efficiency pf peppermint oil capsules in treating IBS. During the study, they compared it with a placebo. Researchers found that peppermint oil indeed improved abdominal pain and other signs of IBS and indigestion. The oil capsules helped to relax the muscles of the GI tract and they also have an anti-inflammatory effect.

5. Nausea

Many of use feel nauseatic post-operation. As per study, aromatherapy of peppermint oil helped them.

Note: One should NOT consume and NOT directly apply essential oils on the skin.

