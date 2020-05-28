Peppermint Tea: 8 Reasons why you should include THIS drink in your diet

Read to know the several health benefits of peppermint tea and why you should include it in your diet.

Whenever we think healthy drinks, water is something that comes to our mind immediately. But there are many other healthy drinks like that are worth adding to your diet. Today we are talking about another healthy drink known as Peppermint Tea. Speaking of peppermint, it is an aromatic herb in the mint family that has been used for thousands of years for its pleasant, minty taste and health benefits.

According to researchers, peppermint tea is a calorie-free herbal tea which possesses various health benefits that may help with headache, improve digestive health and weight loss. It is also great to freshen up your breath. If you’re looking for a healthy drink that is low in calories, you should try this. A cup of this drink will help you with more than just one thing.

Without further ado, here are the health benefits of peppermint tea you should know about.

May help with digestion

It is extremely important to have a healthy gut to avoid digestive issues such as gas, heartburn and indigestion. Not only this, but poor gut health can also lead to sensitivity and reduce blood flow. Peppermint may relieve digestive symptoms and ease the pain.

May relieve headaches

Peppermint contains menthol which acts as a relaxant and increases blood flow, which helps in easing pain. The natural aroma of peppermint tea may help relax the muscles and provide relief from headaches and migraines.

Good for the breath

Nobody likes to stand close to a person who has bad breath. And the condition is more common than you think. Peppermint has antibacterial properties that prevent the growth of oral bacteria, causing bad breath. Drinking tea might help you get a minty fresh breath.

May Improve energy levels

Although there are limited studies on the effects of peppermint tea on energy levels, some research suggests that natural compounds in peppermint may elevate your energy levels by relieving fatigue and daytime sleepiness.

May help with menstrual cramps

Peppermint possesses antispasmodic effects that help in reducing the intensity of menstrual cramps. The presence of certain compounds in peppermint can help alleviate menstrual cramps.

May fight bacterial infections

Peppermint is loaded with antimicrobial properties that have the ability to fight several types of bacteria and can help fight against pathogens, including those causing food-borne illnesses and contagious illnesses.

May improve sleep patterns

Drinking peppermint tea before going to bed is a great alternative to drinking coffee. It is caffeine-free drink, which acts as a muscle relaxant and enhances sleep. It can help you relax before bedtime.

May aid weight loss

It is a naturally sweet and calorie-free drink that you can include in your diet if you’re trying to lose weight. Peppermint is also one of the herbs used in various weight loss formulations. So, the next time you crave something sweet, drink peppermint tea.

