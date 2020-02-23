Period Talk: 5 menstrual hygiene products other than sanitary pads

Right after puberty, girls end up dealing with sanitary napkins and the dangers of leakage along with the uncomfortable feeling between our legs but there are other products that can make our lives easier. Find out

Period talk is a taboo in India that most women struggle to understand. We avoid any conversation around this natural process. Most women don't even feel comfortable sharing this information with their family or any male members of society. But from the moment we get our first period, there's that one female in our lives who hands us a sanitary pad wrapped in newspaper, to use. Sanitary pads have become a source of shame for most women because it's sold like drugs! Every pharmacist will wrap your sanitary pad in a newspaper and pack it in a dark colour bag and hand it to you. This is probably why every woman has been stuck to using sanitary pads all her life because the taboo around periods, doesn't allow them to understand or learn about any other menstrual hygiene products that they can use. But, it's important to remember that there are other products that you can use other than those uncomfortable sanitary pads that you have to wear between your legs and feel stuck. Here are some period products other than pads.

1. Tampons

This product is one of the most common and easily available alternative to sanitary pads. They can be inserted in the vagina and they stay in for 4 to 6 hours and absorb blood. You can always pull it out and dispose it off when it's full. There's a low risk of leakage and you can always be comfortable while you wear it.

2. Menstrual Cup

A menstrual cup is small silicone cup that can be folded and inserted in your vagina and collects blood for up to 12 hours. You can take it out and drain the blood and wash it. You can sterilise it by boiling it before you use it again.

3. Period Underwear

The period panty is becoming an increasingly popular concept. It absorbs the blood during your periods and you don't have to wear pads or anything else with them but they do happen to be a little on the expensive side.

4. Menstrual Sea Sponge

This works just like a tampon and has to be inserted in the vagina and soaks up all the blood. It usually works for 6 to 8 hours. There's no right way to insert it and it comes in different shapes and colours and sizes.

5. Menstrual Discs

They work just like menstrual cups and are placed in the vagina just like them but just a little higher up. It too works for up to 12 hours and has to be disposed off after a single use and cannot be used again.

