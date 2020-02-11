Personal Hygiene: HERE's how often you should wash your water bottle

Drinking water is important for the health, but washing the bottle that we use is equally important. Read below to find out why washing bottle is important, and how frequently you should do so.

Water is essential for the functioning of the body. All of us should drink at least 10 glasses of water daily. Apart from this, we should also think of other parameters that are related to water. And one such important parameter is to think about the bottles we use to drink water. If you have a reusable water bottle, then you must consider maintaining it. Since germs thrive in moisture and they can contaminate the water in our reusable bottles, especially if we leave the cap off when we’re not drinking from it. It is because when you take the first sip, the remaining water in the bottle has the traces of whatever was on your lips and in your mouth.

There may even be food particles in the water if you were drinking water while drinking. It not only adds germs but also adds food in your bottle. It is especially possible when you share your bottle with others. So it's always advisable to have a dedicated water bottle for each member of your family. While it should go without saying, don’t share your water and your germs with family and friends when you are sick.

Apart from not sharing the bottle, you should also make it a point to wash your bottle daily. At the end of the day, empty your reusable water bottle (never “top it off” and mix freshwater with old water), wash it with soap and water, rinse it well to get rid of the soap, and refill it with fresh water. This practice should be followed without fail so that you can try and get rid of germs on your bottle.

Here are some risks of not washing the bottle regularly:

Contaminated water bottles can transmit anything you can catch from casual contact with another person. It includes colds and flu and also lots of other less common, even rare, infections. It's not necessary that we will fall sick often, but being exposed to unknown microbes could increase your risk of disease.

So to stay fit, it's better to wash your reusable bottle daily without fail.

