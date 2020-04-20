Pet Therapy: Why is it good for combating depression? Find out

Pet Therapy is an interaction between a person and a well-trained pet. This is done to help the person to cope up with health issues or mental disorder.

Pet therapy is a guided interaction between a person and a trained animal. This is done to help people for coping up with a health issue or a mental disorder. Generally, dogs or cats are opted for this therapy, but often guinea pigs, fish, etc. are also taken for pet therapy. The animal is chosen based on the treatment plan. It is also known as animal-assisted therapy.

People who should opt for pet therapy

When a pet is around, people feel less anxious during their medical procedure. People, who are undergoing the therapy, can work better with the treatment when a dog or cat is present. And it also works positively for people with sensory disabilities as they can communicate easily with an animal. You should consider pet therapy when you go through the following:

Undergo a chemotherapy.

Hospitalised for a heart attack.

Struggling with mental disorder.

Survived from a stroke

Having long-term care facilities.

Veterans with post traumatic stress disorder.

Goal of a pet therapy

The pet therapy is aimed for:

Improving motor skills and joint movement.

Increasing self-esteem.

Enhancing social skills.

Increasing willingness to do new activities.

Enhancing communication skills.

Increasing verbal communication skills.

Benefits of pet therapy

The benefits of this therapy are:

For physical health:

Lowers blood pressure.

Good for cardiovascular health.

Produces automatic relaxation purpose by the pet’s activities.

Lowers physical pain.

Releases endorphins to provide a calming effect.

For mental health:

Lowers depression.

Decreases the feeling of isolation.

Reduces boredom.

Decreases anxiety.

Motivates you.

Risks of pet therapy

People who are allergic to animals can have reactions when they come close to an animal. The pets should be well trained by their owners for a positive experience, otherwise humans may get injured. However, before participating in the therapy, pets have to pass certain criteria and get a certificate for participation.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×