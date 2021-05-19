Pets and COVID 19: Here’s everything you need to know

Can pets contract COVID-19? Can they transmit the virus to people? What are the symptoms of COVID-19 in pets? Read on to know the answers to such questions and more.

So you are running your daily errands and buying essentials when you see an adorable little dog who is wagging his tail and eager for you to play with him and pet him. But due to the fear of COVID-19, you aren’t too sure if you should pet him. COVID-19 has created this paranoia in all of us.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people who are physically near (within 6 feet) a person with COVID-19 or have direct contact with that person are at the greatest risk of infection. At this time, there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people.

But it is possible that people can spread COVID-19 to their pets. This can happen when a pet is in close contact with someone that has COVID-19. Many pets who contract the virus don’t have symptoms of COVID-19.

According to CDC, the symptoms of COVID-19 in a pet can include:

Fever

Appearing sluggish or lethargic

Coughing or sneezing

Shortness of breath

Runny nose

Eye discharge

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

If you suspect that your pet might have COVID-19, then it best to call your veterinarian to discuss the next steps.

Although there is no evidence at present that pets can transmit SARS-CoV-2 to people, but they can contract the virus. So here are steps that you can follow to protect your pet from the virus:

Reduce contact with people outside of your household

Avoid public or crowded places

Limit contact with your pet if you have COVID-19

