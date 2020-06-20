Physical Hunger VS Emotional Hunger: What is the difference?

Do you suddenly feel hungry when you are sad? Emotional hunger is common, but it is different from physical hunger. Click to know the difference between the two.

Do you find yourself reaching to sweets when you’re feeling upset? It is common for people to find comfort in food. That’s a part of emotional eating. Physical hunger, on the other hand, is when your body gives you signals that you are actually hungry. Unfortunately, we don’t always turn to food to satisfy our hunger. More often than not, we binge on certain foods to relieve stress or other unpleasant emotions.

There is a huge difference between physical and emotional hunger. Physical hunger is eating in response to your body’s need. It is what is required by your body to fuel it and make it through the day. Emotional hunger, on the contrary, is using food to make yourself feel better.

Here’s the difference between emotional and physical hunger.

What is physical hunger?

Physical hunger is when you are body gives you signals that you are hungry. And you stop eating before you feel uncomfortably full. Stomach grumbling, feeling week or lethargic, low blood sugar and lightheadedness are some of the common signs of physical hunger.

What is emotional hunger?

Rather than satisfying your body’s needs, emotional hunger is all about avoiding uncomfortable emotions by eating sugary sweets or other comforting foods. Comfort foods are typically high in sugar and carbohydrate. Anything from work stress to financial worries can be the root cause of emotional eating.

Difference between physical and emotional hunger.

1) Physical hunger comes on slowly but emotional hunger feels urgent and sudden.

2) Any type of food can satisfy physical hunger, whereas, emotional hunger causes specific cravings like ice-cream, pizza, chocolate, cake, etc.

3) You stop once you’re full but when you’re emotional eating, you don’t stop until you feel uncomfortably full.

4) Physical hunger gives the body satisfaction and doesn’t cause any guilt. Emotional eating, on the contrary, can leave you feeling guilty.

