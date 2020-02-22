Physical Inactivity: 7 major health issues inactive people are prone to

Are you leading an inactive and sedentary lifestyle? Then read on to find out how the same is actually not good for your health at all.

More and more people are following a sedentary lifestyle wherein they hardly include any physical activity. And with the same, the number of disability and deaths caused by the same is also on the rise. Lack of physical activity and sedentary lifestyle habits which are found in developing and developed countries are just making people unhealthier and prone to life-threatening health disorders and diseases.

Children, these days, hardly go out and play outdoor games as they prefer gaming on computers and watching videos on screens. If you think physical inactivity is not a big issue, then read on. Today we have compiled a list of health issues one can face if they lead too much inactive life.

1. Type 2 diabetes

One can prevent and manage type 2 diabetes with the help of a physical activity. As per several studies, regular physical activity improves blood sugar levels and has a positive impact on lipid levels and blood pressure as well.

2. Obesity and related diseases

The imbalance between intake of food and calorie burning leads to obesity among many. So, if you have been eating too much then your body requires the excess energy when not burned turned into fats thus leading to obesity. And too many fats in the body lead to many diseases such as heart diseases, stroke, and sleep apnea among others.

3. High blood pressure

Did you know the high blood pressure patients in the world will increase by 60% by 2025 due to a poor lifestyle? One of the ways to treat and prevent hypertension is physical activity. With the help of exercising one can reduce both diastolic and systolic blood pressure.

4. Heart ailments

One of the major reasons why people suffer from coronary heart ailments is lack of physical activity. The excess fat deposition on the blood vessels obstruct the blood flow in the heart and the same can lead to health and heart issues.

5. Insomnia

Many people suffer from Insomnia and chronic sleep deprivation issues because of a lack of activity. As per researches, exercising on a daily basis significantly improves the quality of sleep. As per reports, exercising can reduce insomnia issues because of the body-heating effects. Physical activity triggers an increase in body temperature, and the post-exercise drop in the same may promote falling asleep. With the same, the circadian rhythm (body clock) is also back on track.

6. Osteoporosis

Bone related health issues such as Osteoporosis is one of the major causes of death in the world. In this condition, our bones become so fragile that the chances of fractures are quite high. With the help of physical activity, the health of bones is improved. And also one will witness better skeletal growth.

7. Depression

Are you suffering from depression or anxiety or noticing signs of any of these two? Then one of the reasons could be physical inactivity. As per several studies, the inclusion of any form of physical activity can reduce signs of depression.

Bottom line

One should include physical activity anyhow on a daily basis as the same will only improve the quality of life and health. It will also reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease, cancers, and mental health disorders among others. One can either join a gym or do a home-based workout, practice yoga or Zumba among others. If you are not a fan of exercising, then at least you should include jogging or brisk walking. Other activities include swimming, dancing, cycling and playing of any sport.

