Pick 5 educational games for healthy brain development in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021

One should look for ways to boost metabolism within kids at an early stage. This promotes positive psychological upliftments and enhances healthy brain development. Educational games help young children to become familiar with the five types of senses. These games aim for fine motor skills, language development, strengthening of hand and finger muscles, understanding textures, improving dexterity and most importantly encourages solo play within children.

Pick these 5 educational games for healthy brain development designed especially for toddlers, infants and even teens. You may also please the kid residing within you.

1. Mattel Scrabble Board Game

Scrabble is a classic word game that can expand the horizons of the players. With great vocabulary, parents can help children pave the way for easy language development. This game helps in better eye and hand coordination. It enhances the concentration and thinking abilities among kids. Nevertheless, it makes the player wise and instills confidence within them.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

2. Hasbro Gaming Classic Jenga

Jenga is a game that contains hardwood blocks. This game is all about stacking a tower with the blocks and ensures that it doesn't tumble down. Hasbro Gaming Classic Jenga is meant for people of all ages. It has a hoard of benefits which improves problem solving skills, motor skills, strategic thinking abilities, cognitive performance and develops patience.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 799

Buy Now

3. Imagimake: Mapology World with Flags and Capitals