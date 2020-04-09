Pigeon Pose Yoga: Here are the health benefits of this asana and correct method to do it

Pigeon pose or Kapotasana yoga is a posture that looks like a pigeon when performed correctly. That’s why it has been named pigeon pose yoga. It helps to strengthen spine and brain. Check out its other benefits right below.

Indian Yoga has been playing a major role in health and wellness since ages. We found its mention in Rigveda and Upanishads also. Different yoga poses are performed to improve the functions of the body parts. Yoga is highly effective in curing many health issues as well. People with stress-related problems are always recommended to practice yoga. One of the most effective and popular yoga poses is Kapotasana Yoga.

Pigeon pose or Kapotasana yoga is an effective yoga that looks like pigeon when performed properly. The word Kapotasana has been derived from the words Kapota (pigeon) and asana (posture or seat). This yoga is performed for strengthening the spine and brain. This advanced yoga belonging to the Ashtanga tradition resembles the Chakrasana or Wheel Pose.

Kapotasana Yoga: Check out how it’s performed and its health benefits.

Health benefits of Pigeon Pose Yoga

These are the benefits of this yoga when performed regularly:

1- Cures urinary disorders.

2- Increases flexibility in muscles.

3- Stretches muscles and joints.

4- Relieves stress.

5- Reduce stiffness in back, shoulder and hips.

6- Stimulates nervous system.

7- Increases the oxygen intake of the body.

8- Tones throat muscles.

9- Improves blood circulation.

10- Cures digestive problems.

11- Reduces the risk of chronic diseases.

12- Cures sciatica pain.

13- Relieves lower back pain.

Precautions to take:

1- People with low or high blood pressure are strictly not allowed to practice this yoga pose.

2- Do not practice this asana if you are suffering from insomnia, hypertension and migraine.

3- Avoid doing this pose if you have low back or neck injury.

How to perform pigeon pose yoga?

Here’s how you can practice the yoga pose properly.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More