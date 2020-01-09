Pink Tea: What are the health benefits and how to make it?

For the pink tea or apple tea, you require just ingredients such as apples, cinnamon, honey and green tea bags among others. Read on to know the health beenfits and method.

You must have heard of green and black tea and how healthy they are, however, did you hear about Pink tea made from apples and cinnamon? If not, read on to know how it helps to boost your health. Talking about it, apples as we know, have umpteen number of health benefits. Right from helping to get rid of constipation to aiding in weight loss to regulating cholesterol and diabetes, they are packed with nutrition. They are very versatile can be added in salads, pies, cakes and pudding among others.

If you do not like to eat apples directly or in any form of the solid dish but still you can have the health benefits of it by making a tea out of the fruit. The drink is very simple to make and it has become quite popular in health circles. Ideally one should drink twice a day for better results. The soothing drink will also give you warmth during the winter season. For the same, you require few commonly available ingredients such as apples, cinnamon, honey and green tea bags among others.

Read on to know the health benefits and method:

1. Boost immunity and aids weight loss

Vitamin C helps to boost the immune system. Better immunity means being away from diseases and infections. The polyphenol contents lower LDL or bad cholesterol and promote fat burn. Also, soluble fiber leads to weight loss. Also, the lemon juice helps to balance the pH and fights hunger pangs which in turn aids weight loss. Honey and cinnamon also promote weight loss.

2. Improves digestion

The malic acid which is found in apple aids to has a healthy digestive system.

3. Regulates blood sugar levels

The natural sugars in the form of fructose, as well as antioxidants, regulate levels of blood sugar. Healthy compounds also positively affect blood sugar levels.

4. Low in Calories

The best part of apples is that they hardly have calories. A standard-sized apple contains about 50 calories per 100 gm.

5. Helps to cure constipation

Drink this concoction and say bye to constipation.

6. Improves bone health

The magnesium, potassium, vitamins C and sodium content will only help to build and have stronger bones.

7. Better heart health

Drinking apple tea regularly can reduce the chances of heart-related issues.

Method:

In a saucepan add 2 cups or 500ml of water.

Bring the water to a boil and then add slices of one apple (with skin on).

Make sure you wash the apples properly to get rid of the wax. It is better to use organic apples as they are free of wax and pesticide.

Add a stick of a cinnamon or cinnamon powder.

Cover the saucepan with a lid. Let the concoction boil for 5 minutes. Strain off the liquid in a container.

Shift the water to the cup and add two bags of green tea. Add the juice of half to one lemon. After 5 minutes add 1 tsp of honey

You can reuse the cinnamon stick and green tea bags for another batch of tea. You can eat the apple slices. You can just drizzle some honey and cinnamon powder to make its taste better and healthy.

Check out the video to know more.

Credits :Youtube

