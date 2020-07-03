Pistachios for diabetics: Here’s why you should add the superfood in your diet

Diabetes is one of the most prevailing diseases in the world. According to Ms. Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Pistachios are great for people with diabetes. Read on to know more.

Type 2 diabetes is one of the most common types of the disease characterized by high blood levels due to insulin resistance. Lifestyle, especially what you eat plays a pivotal role in keeping your blood sugar levels in check. Nuts, in general, are a great source of nutrition for people with diabetes. But not all nuts are good for diabetics. Some nuts like Pistachios are better than others for diabetics.

Pistachios are known for their health benefits. Studies have also linked the consumption of pistachios and blood sugar levels. “Pistachios consumed on an empty stomach in moderation is good for people with diabetes,” explains Ms.Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur. “Pistachios are great for diabetics as well as those who are healthy,” she added.

Here’s why pistachios are good for diabetics.

Health benefits of pistachios

“Pistachios are a good source of healthy fats, protein, antioxidants and fibre – all of which is good for people with diabetes. It has a low glycemic index, meaning they help balance blood sugar levels,” said Ms Pavithra.

“They have stress-relieving components and antioxidants that are vital to maintaining overall health. They also contain a component called melatonin, which helps infuse sleep. You get about 600 melatonin per gram of pistachio,” she added.

Some other benefits of eating pistachios include weight loss, low cholesterol levels, improved gut and eye health, and blood vessels. Overall, it will be a great addition to your everyday diet.

How much should a person consume?

“Around a handful can be consumed as a mid-morning or mid-evening snack. However, they should be unsalted and must be consumed in moderation. Consumption in excess can cause irritation or diarrhoea.

"You can eat pistachios on an empty stomach, which will help control blood sugar levels,” she recommended.

