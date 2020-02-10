Planning to go for a swim? THESE are the food items you should eat and avoid

Swimming is a great cardio exercise, but there are a few things that you should avoid while going for a swim. Read below to find out what they are and what food items you should consume before going for a swim.

When it comes to becoming fit, there are multiple exercises that one can follow to tone the body and build endurance. And one such exercise that's not only fun, but also useful is swimming. Swimming is considered as one of the best cardio exercises, and it helps you achieve a toned body with time. When it comes to swimming, some of us do it for fun, while some of us do it as a part of our workout routine. However, it's important to have the right kind of food before you swim for energy and to enhance your performance. Swimming on an empty stomach will deprive you of the multiple health benefits of this exercise.

Not only does eating right matter, but when you eat and what you eat is equally important. You shouldn't eat a heavy meal before swimming since that can make you feel bloated in the pool. What you eat is equally important.

Hence, here are a few things that you can consider eating before going for a swim.

Before the swimming session, make sure to eat small amounts of carbs. It's so because carbs help you provide energy to be active, and let you work those muscles in the pool for a longer duration. Avoid fried and fatty foods, since they are difficult to digest and make you feel worn out soon. Make sure to have food items that are rich in calcium, fibre, proteins, and other vital nutrients, since proper nutrition helps in muscle repair and recovery post swimming session.

Food items like Bananas, whole grain bread, brown rice, sweet potatoes, peas and beans, unsalted nuts and oats should be consumed before the swim. These food items are packed with the above-mentioned nutrients and will make you feel light throughout.

Apart from this, don't forget to hydrate yourself well before the swim. Swimmers should drink fluids before, during and after the session. Fluid intake is important to balance the loss of fluid from the body in the form of sweat. You can have water, juices and flavoured milk to avoid dehydration.

