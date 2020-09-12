Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome: Expert approved tips for weight loss for PCOS patients

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is a common condition among women, and a major cause of weight gain. Experts explain how you can relieve PCOS symptoms and tips to lose weight effectively.

It’s no mystery that weight loss is difficult – and keeping it off is a bigger challenge if you suffer from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). It can be frustrating to know that weight gain is an inevitable consequence of PCOS, making it even harder for women to shed those extra kilos. Like dealing with the ebb and flow of your hormones since puberty wasn’t enough!

PCOS is a metabolic and hormonal disorder that affects an estimated one in five women in India. Consultant Physician, Dr. Monica Goel said that PCOS patients manifest with the irregular menstrual cycle, weight gain, sometimes facial hair, mood swings and even depression. “PCOS is linked to weight gain due to hormonal changes and imbalance in the body. If not monitored in time, women suffering from PCOS may have problems of infertility, increased risk of diabetes mellitus, endometriosis and endometrial cancer.”

However, PCOS is a unique health condition that requires a certain approach to achieve effective and sustainable weight loss results, which involves major lifestyle changes. Ms. Tanvi Chavan, Clinical Nutritionist, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC shared some tips and a diet to help relieve PCOS symptoms.

Here are some tips from the expert to lose weight if you suffer from Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD).

Keep moving

We can’t stress the importance of exercise enough! “It is important to focus more on healthy eating and exercise regime and maintain healthy body weight. You should indulge in at least 40 to 60 minutes of exercise in a day to reduce insulin resistance. High insulin resistance can lead to weight gain,” explained Ms. Chavan.

Get proper sleep

Not getting proper sleep can take a toll on your health and aggravate hormonal imbalance if you suffer from PCOS. You must get 8 hours of sound sleep daily to keep health diseases at bay. “Adequate sleep helps your body rejuvenate and replenish, and help you get rid of excessive stress.”

Healthy diet

There’s no doubt that diet is the most important factor when it comes to keeping your health in check. Ms. Chavan says, “diet plays an important role in PCOS management.” Here are some tips from the Nutritionist to help those suffering from PCOS:

1. Reduce the intake of refined carbs, processed food & simple sugars

Refined carbs such as maida & bakery goods can impact the insulin levels, which is why you should limit the intake of such foods to manage the symptoms of PCOS. Include more of whole cereals, jowar, bajra, ragi, multigrain atta, etc.

2. Eat a high fibre diet

Fibre helps you to attain satiety, and this prevents you from binge-eating. “Eating a diet rich in fibre will lower insulin resistance and reduce body fat associated with PCOS,” explained Ms. Chavan. You should include 2-3 servings of fruits daily, prefer whole fruit over fruit juices.

3. Superfoods to include in your diet

Cinnamon

Cinnamon increases insulin sensitivity, improves metabolism and promotes weight loss.

Mix 1 pinch of cinnamon powder, 1 glass of lukewarm water, and 1 tsp lime juice and drink in the morning on an empty stomach.

Turmeric

Turmeric is loaded with medicinal properties, including anti-inflammatory properties, which is good for PCOS patients. You can drink turmeric tea as well.

Flaxseed

Flax seeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acid, which helps improve insulin sensitivity and manage weight loss in PCOS. You can have 1 tsp ground flaxseed powder twice a day.

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV)

It improves glucose uptake and helps to balance the hormones, which in turn will lead to an effective and sustainable weight loss.

Mix 20ml of organic ACV in a glass of lukewarm water and drink it in the morning on an empty stomach to relieve PCOS symptoms.

Methi or Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds are good for glucose tolerance and correct hormonal imbalances in the body, which will add to your weight loss efforts.

Soak methi seeds overnight, have it thrice a day on an empty stomach in the morning.

Green Tea

The potent antioxidants present in green tea, called catechins, can help reduce the levels of hormones that cause ovarian cysts and related symptoms. They also help control insulin levels.

Jeera water

Jeera or cumin mixed in water helps with digestion, improve metabolic rate, which leads to weight loss.

Mix half a tablespoon of jeera powder in a cup of water and drink it between meals.

Note: Seek advice from your doctor before putting to use any tips mentioned in the article.

ALSO READ: Weight Loss: 8 Healthy habits every weight watcher should have

Share your comment ×