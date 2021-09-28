Pop it fidget toys that you should fiddle with for instant stress relief

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life men, women and children experience an overflow of negative emotions like anxiety, depression, and stress. Not only adults but kids too exhale an exasperating behaviour when things don't turn out their way. The constant flow of such negative emotions hampers the pink health of the individual psychologically. Thus, they start looking for stress busters and relievers in their immediate surroundings. Pop-It Fidget Toys have managed to gain large eye-balls due to its psychological features. Adults fiddle with it for instant stress relief whereas one can promote positive brain development among kids.

How to play?

You can single-handedly fiddle with the pop it fidget or play a multiplayer game. Here, each player gets a turn to play. One can press multiple connected pieces in a row. Only the same line of pieces can be pressed at once. The one who pops the last single piece successfully fails to taste victory.

Here are some highly recommended Pop it Fidget toys that you can’t resist playing with!

1. Soccer/Football- Fidget Puzzle Popping Sounds Toy

Soccer/ Football Pop-It Fidget has managed to capture large attention due to its distinctive shape and sounds. The fidget is generally found on the fingertips of kids. It boosts mental development, strengthens the memory, and helps in preventing hyperactiveness, stress, anxiety and other acute psychological disorders. The non-toxic fidget is made up of silicon and completely harmless to humans. It is 100 percent odorless and washable. The black and white colour of the Pop-It Fidget manages to engross young kids as well as adults.

Price: INR 649

2. Pop It Fidget Spinner Toy The Pop It Fidget Spinner Toy is the best stress buster for adults when they experience a sudden rush of anxiety and restlessness. These spinners are known for preventing ADHD, obsessive-compulsive disorder and autism. The muliticoloured balls attached at the end of the fidget promotes motor skills development. These fidget spinners are indeed the best gift for adults and teens because of its sensory and portable features. The non-oxidative feature stimulates the left and right brain hemispheres in a jiffy. The fidget popper leaves no stone unturned in helping positive psychological developments of the brain. Price: INR 198 Buy Now 3. Cupcake + Shaker + Square Pop it Fidget Combo Anxiety toys are meant for all ages. These toys are indeed an educational toy for the kids. This cupcake shaped fidget toy is made from food safe silicone material. It is durable, washable and unbreakable. With 0 percent of lead and phthalates these fidgets don't rip. The fidget manages to engross young kids with its attractive colours. It helps the player to eliminate anxiety, depression, stress and elevates contemplative and mindfulness. Be it a shaker or a normal square it has powers to fight any type of mental illness. Price: INR 549 Buy Now 4. Giant Pop- It Dice Game Board games are highly enjoyable with a dash of curiosity and a desire to win. The Giant Pop- It Dice Game has multiple pops that provide sensory satisfaction. The popping sound of the bubbles are soothing and promotes parent-child relationship. The fidget is giant, thick yet portable and light-weighted. The tactile stimulation experienced swiftly restores calmness. It is widely known to be the best gift for individuals of all ages suffering from obsessive compulsive disorders, excessive stress, or depression. Price: INR 850 Buy Now

Pop-It fidgets have managed to reach the nook and corner of the country. Widely known as an anti-anxiety tool, they are the ideal toys you can’t resist playing with. Suddenly feeling anxious or restless? Grab the Pop It Fidget now!

