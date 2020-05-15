Popping supplements? Follow Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's simple and effective tips for better immunity

The healthy fitness plan by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar might help you boost your immunity.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar often shares important information and tips to stay healthy on her social media handles. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share a piece of interesting information on how you can boost your immunity naturally by following a proper fitness plan. She wrote, “Don’t fret and fume at a chemist shop to buy immunity-boosting supplements. Immunity is not a genie that comes out of the bottle, it’s a natural response of the human body. All it needs is a commonsensical approach to life and that cannot be bought, that must be earned with daily efforts, one day at a time.”

We cannot stress enough on the importance of boosting immunity especially at times when a weak immune system can increase your risk of contracting coronavirus. With coronavirus cases on the rise, having a healthy immune system has become the need of the hour. Some changes in your daily habits might work in favour of your body and alleviate your risk of developing the disease.

Here are the tips to boost your immunity, as shared by the nutrition expert Rujuta Diwekar.

Eat local, seasonal, traditional

Seasonal foods that are grown locally may have more nutrients in them. Since we stay indoors most of the time, it is important to eat these foods that might protect you from all sorts of deficiencies.

Don’t skip breakfast

Along with bolstering your immunity, eating a healthy breakfast restores your glucose levels and lowers stress levels. It also keeps your metabolism in check.

Cook food at home and avoid packaged food

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, no reported cases of COVID-19 have been linked to contamination to food. However, to avoid any risk of infection, prepare the food at home and avoid packaged goods.

Eat yogurt (dahi) or buttermilk with lunch

Yogurt contains probiotics, vitamins and minerals, which can help strengthen the immune system. Also, the lactic acid bacteria present in buttermilk help maintain a balance between harmful and healthy bacteria in the gut microbiome, which helps boost immunity.

Have dal rice or roti sabzi for dinner by 8 PM max

Having an early dinner has often been linked to a better immune system and cellular regeneration & repair.

Drink a glass of turmeric (haldi) milk at bedtime if hungry

Curcumin, an ingredient in turmeric, is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants that help bolster the immune system.

Eat fresh fruits every day

Eating right and healthy is a great start, and eating fresh fruits can protect you from the common cold, flu and other illnesses by strengthening your immune system.

Ghee in your meals

Ghee acts as a natural microbial and anti-viral agent that benefits the immune system. It is also great for good digestion, weight loss, balancing your hormones, strong bones and a healthy heart.

Consume a handful of nuts

Walnuts, almonds and dates are rich in essential vitamins and minerals that help build immunity. They are also loaded with antioxidants that help keep the immune cells healthy.

Exercise 30-60 minutes regularly

Regular and moderate exercises help reduce inflammation and boost your immunity by flushing toxins out of your lungs and airways.

Do 5 Surya Namaskars in a day

Surya namaskars helps loosen the joints and muscles of your body, thereby ensuring stimulation and proper functioning of the organs. This results in improved immunity.

Regulate your bedtime

According to NCI health, a pattern of restful sleep is important for our immune system to function properly. Sleep deprivation may hurt the body’s first immune response and make it vulnerable to foreign pathogens.

Reduce gadget time

Using gadgets at bedtime can disrupt your body’s internal clock and rhythm, which might take a toll on your immunity. Stop using your phone at least 30 minutes before going to sleep.

Stay connected with your loved ones

It is extremely important to stay connected with the people you love in these stressful times to avoid mental stress.

